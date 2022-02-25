Is it inclusive to racialize white characters?

A little over a week ago the official trailer for the rings of powerthe Amazon Prime series about the second age of Middle Earth from The Lord of the rings. Fans of the JRR Tolkien saga awaited the first images with high expectations and even nervousness, but the initial euphoria quickly led to a barrage of complaints and outrage under the argument that the teaser it showed unfaithful realities to the original story without respecting the canons of the author. The reason? In they appear a Puerto Rican hobbit and a black dwarf princess.

This is the latest in a long list of controversies about changing the skin color of the protagonists of some franchises, something that happened years ago with the change of gender. Ocean’s 8, ghostbusters or the possibility that James Bond was played by a woman for the first time removed the pillars of an exaggeratedly androcentric cinema. After this media transgression of hegemonic roles, the race issue took over from the debate because the accounts were not credible – an argument that was not taken into account, however, when Cleopatra (Egyptian) was played by the American Elizabeth Taylor or Ben Affleck played Tony Mendez in argus, a CIA agent of Mexican-American origin. Despite everything, a couple of years ago it was confirmed that the real adaptation of the little mermaidred-haired and fair-skinned, would star the black actress and singer Halle Bailey or that the theatrical version of Harry Potter would have a hermione granger racialized, but the examples were already long: Dr. Robert Neville of I’m legend played by Will Smith was a blue-eyed Caucasian in Richard Matheson’s novel and in the last trilogy of Spiderman The role of Mary Jane Watson was given to Zendaya.

That racialized people are underrepresented in the cinema is a fact: according to data from the study center Annenberg Inclusion Initiativewhich analyzed 1,300 popular movies from the Hollywood industry between 2007 and 2019, only in 34.3% of them, racialized characters appear with dialogue, compared to 67.7% of white characters. In the absence of references ethnic minorities in big productions, turning historically white characters into black protagonists has become an obsession for much of a film and television industry that wants to shake racism off its shoulders with the same hands; It is becoming more and more common to see black actors (or actresses) taking over from white protagonists in existing stories that, however, continue to be written by them.

Armando Buika: “My mother left 10 minutes into the film – palm trees in the snow – because it is told from a prism that is not real, and we need to have the ability to tell our story”

This practice, misnamed black washing for its comparison with the white washing (that characters of another ethnic group are played by white actors), look for that facelift because there are no racialized voices that can create their own stories. explains it very well Armando Buikawho has also commented on it with Disney or Netflix. “I understand the industry’s attempt to try to correct the error, but why convert characters already written by changing the color of the skin? We must create new characters and leave those that already exist as they are, and that happens by having black creators. He is an actor and founder of the platform The Black View, an organization that fights to make visible the work and presence of black actors, screenwriters, directors or producers within audiovisual projects. When Armando started in the world of acting, the only roles he was allowed to play were as a waiter or bodyguard, stereotypes with whom he did not feel identified. “If I am a reflection of this society and I know that there are black doctors, architects, lawyers… why can’t I play one of them?” There he realized that there was hardly any representation in Spanish fiction and created the organization.





Jessica Hallmember of the Guinean-Catalan Association, also grew up watching series or movies in which black people hardly appeared and, when they did, it was in foreign fiction. “I felt unrepresented in my society, if I was looking for a series or a local cinema, there was nobody there; my greatest lack has been that when I saw a Catalan series I didn’t see an ordinary character who was black, they were all stereotypes,” she explains. Jessica tries to see the black washing as a first positive part – although insufficient – in the fight for racial equality, especially as a real opportunity for non-white children to feel represented and belong to society.

Jessica Sala: “My greatest shortcoming has been that when I watched a Catalan series I didn’t see a single ordinary character who was black, they were all stereotyped”

Inclusion or facade? What can be read between the lines, and both Sala and Buika agree, is that the remakes blacks they perpetuate discrimination against minority groups because they only explain part of the story. In the movie palm trees in the snowbased on the novel by Luz Gabás, missed the opportunity to tell the harsh testimony of slavery and colonialism in Equatorial Guinea because it became another love story. “My mother left 10 minutes into the film,” says Armando, “because it is told from a perspective that is not real and we need to have the ability to tell our story. The two perspectives can coexist as long as you have a global vision of what is happening, and that is not happening if you do not count on us”.



The founder of The Black View is highly critical of the film academy, with whom he has been talking for years to reverse the actions and decisions made by the highest institution of cinema in the state because neither he nor many black artists feel represented in it. “And it is the fish that bites its tail; as there are no characters and roles for racialized actors worthy enough to qualify for a Goya, we do not have a presence at the awards. It’s awful”. For Jessica, this representativeness is not only necessary but mandatory, because plurality – like parity – is contemplated in the Equality Law.

With the massive generation of content, ethnic or gender minorities have seen a new opportunity to work: the platforms are a hive of series and movies where almost everything can be found, and that is also a gap for people of color to be able to flee from stereotyped roles without fear of being absorbed by the hegemonic perspective. Even in the work of dubbingwhere black actors have also historically been relegated to dubbing only black-played characters – in 2020, the team at The Simpson already announced that the series would no longer have white actors to interpret the voice of non-white characters, in what they considered a clear commitment to racial diversity. Now and with Netflix, The Black View has prepared a dubbing voice workshop with the idea that racialized actors can voice anyone. There are improvements but they know how the yard is: although more and more multinationals pride themselves on having diversity and inclusion departments, they are all run by white people.