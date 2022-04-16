Is it Jennifer Aniston or Pamela Anderson? The hairstyle that returns two decades later

In addition to becoming the most famous actress in the 90-2000 sitcom ‘Friends’, actress Jennifer Aniston has also been recognized worldwide for wearing the most iconic and sought-after hairstyle of the early 21st century. It is no secret to anyone that “the Rachel” became the most famous haircut of more than two decades, and in each salon there were endless photos of the artist that were used as a reference to offer the iconic cut to each one of the girls who went in search of a youthful and trendy look.

Although the artist has changed her style in recent years, the truth is that her hair is still her greatest attraction, managing to create a new style trend every time she decides to do something to her hair. Recall that a few months ago she bleached her hair, looking a bit blonder than usual, and last February she returned to one of her signature “Friends” looks by sporting side-swept bangs, just like she wore during the last seasons of the series in the 2000s.

However, on this occasion, Brad Pitt’s ex decided to recreate an iconic look from another very famous actress of the 90s: Pamela Anderson’s high and casual updo. yesí, the most famous actress of “Friends” was inspired by the hairstyle of the most famous actress of “Baywatch”, achieving a very interesting retrospect of styles.

Although Pamela Anderson’s loose, platinum hair was one of her hallmarks (in addition to her curves), The truth is that he managed to popularize a pick-up more than two decades ago and Jennifer Aniston decided to emulate it in one of her Instagram posts where she confirms that she has already finished filming her latest movie with Adam Sandler called “Murder Mystery 2”.

Despite the fact that the original version dates back more than two decades, the truth is that this hairstyle is emerging as one of the favorites of the spring-summer 2022 season, since it is very easy to do and is very flattering when framing. the face with some strands of loose hair. To recreate it, you just have to make a very high and messy updo, letting some strands fall over your face so that it looks informal and fresh. It can be held up with a statement fabric scrunchie (just like Pamela did in the ’90s) or with a hair clip, which Jennifer Aniston finds more comfortable.

The original Playboy girl hairstyle included some curly strands that she let fall over her face, but in the current version it is usually worn with completely straight hair. Despite the fact that the loose and layered hair is Jennifer Aniston’s most remembered in “Friends”, the truth is that she is not completely oblivious to this hairstyle, since she wore her own version in some of the episodes of the series. It seems that the artist wanted to make a hybrid hairstyle between Pamela’s look and Rachel Green’s.