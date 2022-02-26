Is it mandatory for medical colleges to be lobbies?

The Minister of Participation, Transparency, Cooperation and Democratic Quality, Rosa Pérez.

The Law of Interest Groups of the Generalitatalso known as Lobby Lawdoes not oblige professional associations in the field of health to avail themselves of this regulation or to register Registration of Interest Groupsalthough it does recommend it for a matter of “transparency”. The Ministry of Transparencycompetent in the matter, maintains that the nature of the associations and their activity is already regulated by their specific laws, such as the Law 6/1997 of Councils and Professional Associations of the Valencian Community and updated in 2019. That is why, for the exercise of their powers, such as representing workers in a public negotiation, they are exempt from taking advantage of the Interest Groups Law. However, from the department they insist to Medical Writing in the recommendation to register voluntarily in the registry of lobbies. “Although it is voluntary, we understand that it is recommended for a matter of transparency”they insist from the minister’s department Rose Perez.



Circumstances that require registration as a lobby

However, yes, there are circumstances by which your registration in the registry will go from being a recommendation to an obligation. Whenever schools carry out functions beyond their natural scope of action, they must register. For example, if they propose and meet with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism to propose a health fee to travelers who visit the community. In that case, they must sign up as a lobby. The act of registration is unique, so you only have to do it once. Interest groups, also known as ‘pressure lobbies’, are persons (individuals or legal entities), entities, networks or platforms without legal personality that carry out influence activities. Registration in the Register of Interest Groups of the Generalitat is necessary to be able to carry out this activity of influence.



