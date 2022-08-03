Is it me or did Angelina Jolie just show the best look for traveling?

And we’re not talking about any pajamas, let alone the stained t-shirt that many wear to sleep. We are talking about a two-piece set in natural silk of oversized proportions, in this case in chocolate brown with a small white stripe outlining the seams of this piece.

To complete the outfit, Jolie chose Valentino slides, on sale for €590 on Mytheresa.com, and this summer’s sensational wallet, the Saint Laurent ICareBag, which we know is one of Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber’s favorite models.

The brand of pajamas that Angelina Jolie has not been revealed, some say it’s Valentino but there are also those who throw Olivia Von Halle, but it doesn’t matter for this equation. Here, the important thing is that we never thought that pajamas could go out on a plane trip, right? Just by looking at the photos released, I can see the full and comfortable air (and always proud) that Jolie has on her face knowing that the hours spent inside a plane will be easier once she’s comfortable.

And because we didn’t write to you in vain, we went looking for the pajamas that deserve a place in our wardrobe, but above all they deserve a place on our next trips – just browse the gallery above.