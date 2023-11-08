Is it menopause’s fault that more women than men die from heart disease?







Rebecca Gill On 11/08/2023 at 1:27 pm.

CET







According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), 63,291 women lost their lives in Spain in 2021. cardiovascular disease, it means that A Spanish woman dies every 8 minutes from one of these maladies,







If the data for these deaths from the same cause are analyzed in the male population, the difference is significant.

And, in the same year, 55,905 men died from cardiovascular causes, 7,386 fewer deaths than women.

“In recent years we have been confirming that There is gender bias in cardiovascular care In Spain: Women are diagnosed less and later”. “To some extent, this is due to lack of knowledge their own perception of the problem is low cardiovascular risk and explanation of your symptoms, especially from menopause,

However, as commented Dr. Andres Iñiguez, President of the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC). We should be aware of this women’s heart health It’s everyone’s thing:







“The women themselves

from health professionals

from the health administration

from the media

And of the entire society.”

Cardiovascular risk increases with the arrival of menopause

Scientific evidence has shown that Cardiovascular risk increases in women after age 50 and menopause,

This increase has been massive Due to hormonal changes in the female bodySo that the woman can see many health parameters which till now were under her control.

one of the effects of In menopause there is a redistribution of fat in the body, which begins to accumulate abdominal area,

and it is known high waist circumference (which in case of women can be measured with a measuring tape at the height of the navel Must not exceed 88 cm) itself is one cardiovascular risk factorsR.

What metabolic problems are caused by menopause?

He excess belly fat What causes the arrival of menopause? It is directly related to other metabolic problems As:







increase of Sugar or blood glucose

or blood glucose increase of Pressure arterial

arterial change in level of cholesterol And this Triglycerides,

In such a situation, it can happen that during menopause LDL cholesterol (bad) and triglyceride levels increase by between 10% and 15% And that, on the contrary, Slightly lower levels of HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol),

It silently causes increased cardiovascular risk in women. And as Dr. Andrés Iñiguez explains to us, we can prevent cardiovascular events if we use these tools:

“one has to Increasing awareness of metabolic changes that occur during menopause And about the need for further monitoring.” “If we can make women more aware that there are moments in their lives when it’s important Get a heart checkup done., ,traceThanks for that review, existence or not cardiovascular risk factors, One of the unusual and high cholesterol levels A possible drop in the blood or your previous cholesterol levels. ,

Cholesterol Control: Gender Differences

High cholesterol levels are behind most of the heart related problems that people suffer from.

it is known Cholesterol is co-responsible for 60% of heart diseasesThese are the main causes of death in our country especially in women,

And cardiology experts draw attention to an important issue and that is Women monitor their cholesterol levels less frequently than men.

Because

Well, in the opinion of Dr. Mª Rosa Fernandez OlmoPresident of the Vascular Risk and Cardiac Rehabilitation Association of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC): “This could be due to several factors, from the fact that women treat themselves less, to the fact that we have less awareness of treatment. There is a reaction.”

And this is not an assumption, but there are many studies that confirm this reality:

One of these investigations, published in the journal Circulation, reveals Women were less likely than men to be given any statin treatment (67% vs. 78.4% men) or are receiving statins at the intensity recommended by clinical practice guidelines (36.7% vs. 45.2%).

(67% vs. 78.4% men) or are receiving statins at the intensity recommended by clinical practice guidelines (36.7% vs. 45.2%). Additionally, women were also more likely to report that they had refused treatment with or who had these medications (3.6% of men compared with 2% of men) interrupted (10.9% compared to 6.1% of them).

with or who had these medications (3.6% of men compared with 2% of men) (10.9% compared to 6.1% of them). Likewise, they were also are less likely to believe than men on the safety or effectiveness of this treatment.

These data confirm the gender bias already reported by two cardiologists.

The other aspect is Treatment effectiveness is less in women than in men, Thus, the level of LDL or “bad” cholesterol is reduced in women. An average of 47.4% compared to 56.9% for men.

Furthermore, the percentage of patients achieving a reduction in LDL cholesterol equal to or greater than 50% was higher in men (71.36%) than in women (57.62%).

healthy lifestyle habits

With all this data, cardiology experts emphasize the need for Women monitor their heart health more closely after age 50 and menopause.

And we say more intensely, because throughout life, the Spanish Heart Foundation remembers the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to control cardiovascular risk factors, especially cholesterol.

The methods of making it are well known: