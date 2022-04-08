Is it necessary to exercise to lose weight? – Health

There are many websites that recommend exercising to lose weight and lose weight, but the truth is that there are many sports, disciplines and activities that involve training the body. Not counting that there are people who exercise and do not lose weight, and vice versa.

What is this about? We tell you.

In principle, you should know that each body is different, so there is no universal diet or routine that will help you achieve your goals. It all depends on what your body requires and how comfortable you are with the habits you are about to adopt.

There are multiple disciplines that you can adopt to exercise.

That is why it is very important to have the advice of a professional when starting any exercise routine and/or diet. This in order to avoid injuries or an imbalance in your nutrition, even more so if you have any medical condition that may influence the process.

Is it necessary to exercise to lose weight?

As with all health issues, the answer is it depends. It is the characteristics of each individual that must determine what type of regimen should be followed to lose weight: your diet, your sleep routine, your health, your hormones and many other aspects directly intervene in weight loss.

Each body is a different world.

In addition, it should be noted that not only exercise is a functional method to lose weight. According to a study by the Universitat de les Illes Balears, in the Balearic Islands -Spain-, the Calorie Restriction (CR) model -limiting calorie intake- is a good option for weight adjustment in athletes.

For experts, training and calorie intake should be adjusted to achieve a balance: Fewer calories should be eaten than can be burned during the day.

The same happens with sleep parameters. As reported by sleep neurologist Christopher Winter in an article for the HuffPost website, choosing the right temperature and light for sleeping can also influence weight loss. A good quality of sleep also provides a tendency for exercise to have a better effect on the body.

The ailments of each person

There are basic diseases that produce a chronic inability to lose weight. That is the case with hypothyroidism, chronic stress, polycystic ovary syndrome and many others.

Take into account the type of exercise you do, aerobics is highly recommended to lose weight.

If you follow a regimen of exercise, diet and healthy habits, but do not lose weight, you need to consult a doctor. It could be a medical condition or other characteristics of your health that affect your ability to lose weight.

As mentioned above, each body is a world. The results are not the same in all those who decide to embark on the path of physical training. As a last ‘tip’, keep in mind that aerobic exercise -or cardiovascular exercise- is the most recommended by experts to lose weight.

