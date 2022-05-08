Is it okay to wear the mask indoors if no one else is wearing it? Factors to consider

doIt is useful to wear the mask indoors if no one else has it on? It depends. If you are with symptoms of a virus, it helps you because you protect. And if someone has the flu, a cold, a cold, or even coronavirus right now, it also protects you, since the health strategy has changed.

The mask protects, far beyond the best-known respiratory viruses and, above all, beyond COVID-19. Air control with CO2 meters, HEPA filters, adequate ventilation, are some of the most effective measures to protect ourselves, explained the CSIC virologist Margarita del Val in an interview on Onda Cero.

What happens in the premises and at work with the mask

When accessing almost any premises, or a work environment, the measures to guarantee the quality of the air may not always be guaranteed, and it is our safety that is at stake. If you are not sure what you have, even if they are sneezing from allergies, cough from having caught cold, it is worth taking it.

If your environment, partner, children, have coughs caused by any other virus, it would not hurt to avoid further contagion of any disease or illness, wear the mask, especially if you are going to spend many hours in the same place.

It is true that a mask works, if everyone protects themselves at the same time. Although the cases are not reported now, the schools have students at home again, hoping that this new wave will pass, which also has, as in December and January, entire families suffering from the coronavirus.

There is community transmission again, it may be a sublineage, and that makes us once again vulnerable to a possible infection. For only one person to wear a mask is not very useful, but yes, if you consider it necessary for your well-being.

In fact, they insist on wearing an FFP2, which protects better. But only if it is properly adjusted. According to a study conducted by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they calculated that an ill-fitting mask barely blocks 7.5% of the particles expelled by another person’s cough.

Nevertheless, by adjusting it correctly and using a second mask, protection could be increased up to 83%. Similarly, an FFP2 (or equivalent) well adjusted could provide between 80% and 90% protection against airborne particles, according to a study conducted in the Tokyo subway.