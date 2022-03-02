Is it possible to cryogenize humans as seen in “Don’t look up”?

Legend has it that Walt Disney was frozen before his death in order to be resurrected in the future. A future in which science was capable of curing the cancerous tumor that he had in his left lung and that predicted a more than certain death. However, today we know that this was nothing more than a legend that convinced half the world motivated by some of the performances of his family. It is also true that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction and legends do not come out of nowhere. The cryo process It is a practice that has been going on for almost half a century. Currently, it is estimated that there are about 2,000 people in cryogenics around the world, and almost two hundred are in the Arizona desert waiting to be resuscitated in the future.

What is cryogenization?

Back to life, that great aspiration of human beings, many of whom have already paid for it. A great promise, but to what extent is it feasible? Basically, cryogenization consists of the preservation of a person’s body once she has died through a preservation technique in liquid nitrogen which we commonly know as freezing. A procedure that is carried out with the consent of the person before they die and whose objective is to give them the hope of being able to return to the world when the conditions and medical advances that can do so are met.

When a human body freezes, the water in our body turns into ice. This leads to an increase in volume and the generation of crystals that destroy our tissues. “Freezing breaks down cells which makes our organs useless and impossible to rebuild,” according to National Geographic. The first cryogenization of a human body was performed in 1967 on James Bedford, an American psychologist who died of cancer. As a curiosity, the cryogenization must begin before the two minutes from death of the person. The speed of the process aims to stop the death of brain cells as a result of lack of oxygen.