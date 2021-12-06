Is it possible to give money as a gift without a notary and notifications to the tax authorities?

Will it be possible to give money to children and grandchildren at Christmas? The issue is thorny as there are knots to be solved in order not to risk committing a crime.

The Christmas is coming, bringing with it lights, colors, music, holiday menus and gifts. Finding so many packages under the Christmas tree on the morning of December 25 is the long-awaited moment above all by the little ones who can’t wait to unwrap Santa’s gift. At some point, however, children grow up, grow up and choose the right gift it can prove difficult. There are some classic solutions – like a new smartphone – and then there’s the darkness, the total uncertainty about what to wrap. In the latter case, it may be useful to decide to give money to children and grandchildren. A need that is often necessary to improve the fortunes of a child in difficulty. Beware, however, of some fundamental details.

Give money, how to do it without a notary and tax authorities

Deciding to give money for Christmas can be a great way to avoid looking for the perfect gift. However, it is necessary to pay beware of money movements given that the tax authorities have strict rules in this regard. The fight against tax evasion and money laundering, in fact, has led to an increase in checks on current accounts and especially on money transfers, withdrawals, payments and wire transfers.

Cash gifts, therefore, could alert the tax authorities and make start checks on the operation carried out. The citizen, therefore, should justify his actions and convince the body that it is not a matter of illegal income or similar crimes. To avoid a boring process and a report to the tax authorities, it is good to know if there are limit amounts below which the alert is not triggered.

What is the amount to respect

The law does not specify the thresholds to be respected in order not to incur checks. While there are limits for withdrawals beyond which checks are triggered, cash donations do not provide precise amounts. A big problem, therefore, for the citizen who has no reference points to cling to in order not to make the tax authorities suspicious.

In case of wire transfer, then, it is crucial to insert correctly the causal indicating in detail the reason for the transfer of money and above all to whom the transfer takes place. Another information to know refers to the relationship between the amount given and the income of the donor. The sum disbursed must, in fact, be proportionate the donor’s income situation. In case of excessive amounts, however, the transfer must be certified by a notary. A public act, for example, it is necessary for sums exceeding 1 million euro given that, in this case, the application of the 4% tax is envisaged.