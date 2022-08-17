Is it possible to prevent presbyopia?

With age, many people begin to suffer the effects of presbyopia, commonly known as tired eyes. It is an annoying problem, which can even force those who suffer from it to wear glasses to read or perform other activities. Knowing this, it is normal to wonder if there is anything we can do to prevent it.

A natural and unavoidable process

More specifically, presbyopia is defined as a loss of the ability to focus on near objects as a result of lens aging, the natural lens of the eye. It is estimated that it affects more than half of people over 45 years of age.

Well, for years there was a belief that glasses accelerated this process and, therefore, delaying the start of wearing glasses as much as possible ensured that the progression of presbyopia was as slow as possible. This, however, it is a myth; the use of glasses does not affect in the least the natural aging of the lens.





In fact, as it happens with the rest of our organism, the aging process is ultimately unavoidable and it cannot be completely stopped in any way.

Even so, there are some measures that can help slightly delay his appearance, limiting as much as possible the exposure to one of the main catalysts of the process: ultraviolet light. In this sense, the use of glasses with filters can make a difference.

In addition, some sources such as the specialized portal Top Doctors others recommend additional precautions such as eating a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids and low in omega-6 fatty acids or performing different exercises to stimulate accommodation and visual therapy.





How is presbyopia treated?

Be that as it may, the medical approach is rather based on correcting the effects of presbyopia by different mechanisms. The simplest and most widespread is the use of classic glasses, although there are also other options that may be more appropriate in certain cases.

For example, there are different surgical interventions that can almost permanently solve presbyopia, such as laser corneal shaping, lens implantation inside the cornea (inlays), intraocular lens implantation or scleral device implantation.





