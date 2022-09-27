Is it possible to send remittances to Cuba from the United States through digital payments? The Treasury says yes

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury has updated the information regarding the sanctions against Cuba.

Specifically, they added a new frequently asked question where they answer whether it is possible for Americans to send remittances to Cuba through “digital payments.”

The authorization of digital financial transfers to the Island was one of the recommendations of a committee of experts to Joe Biden to find the most efficient way to restore the sending of dollars to Cuba.

In such a way, the OFAC has published this September 26 that Yes, it is possible to send remittances to Cuba from the United States through digital payments.

They warn in the note in English that these operations can be carried out as long as the remittances fall within the permitted categories:

To relatives. Donations to Cuban nationals. Religious organizations in Cuba. Cuban students, pursuant to an educational license. Two one-time remittances of $1,000 related to immigration purposes. Remittances to some “blocked entities”. To individuals and independent non-governmental organizations in Cuba.

They also state that the digital payment service provider must be registered as such in the US, or be a qualified banking institution.

By “digital payments” they mean money transfers using mobile wallets, digital bank accounts, credit/debit cards, online payments or other digital technology.

No further details are known about which agencies or platforms in the United States could meet all of these requirements.

However, let us remember that last March, the Canadian company RevoluGROUP Canada INC, with a subsidiary in Miami, announced the sending of remittances to Cuba, denying relations with the Cuban government and claiming to have a license to do so.

“It is based on the possibility of downloading the RevoluPAY application (from Google Play and the Apple Store) to have a RevoluPAY electronic wallet and a Visa card from Cuba,” they explained at the time.

However, at the time of writing this note, Cuban Directory has no record of its operation.