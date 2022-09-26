Is it possible to strengthen our immune system through food?

can food stimulate the immune system? Surely it is a question that has been on your mind on certain occasions, and if so, you have come to the right place. When it comes to prevent infections, we more or less know the formula to apply: wash your hands well, disinfect surfaces, stay home if you don’t feel well. But many of us are not sure what to eat to prevent our body from constantly getting sick.

Although many people fall into the trap of believing that an endless supply of supplements is the front door to an immune system in top condition, almost any specialist will suggest that you first try boosting your immunity with healthy solid food.

It is true that some vitamins They can stimulate our immune system. But at the same time, our bodies are complex machines with sophisticated needs. Follow one healthy and balanced diet it can be much more beneficial to our health than taking vitamin supplements.

It is often heard that you are what you eat. Research over the years has shown that a well-balanced diet full of nutritious foods is defense barrier stronger against chronic and dangerous conditions such as heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Let’s take a closer look at your immune system and what foods affect your body’s ability to respond to threats.

What is the immune system?

The immune system is how your body defends itself from threats from the outside world. This complex system of cells, tissues, and organs identifies when something has entered your body, like the flu, for example. Then trigger a automatic and coordinated response to help you heal, using what are known as white blood cells.

One of the tips that specialists recommend the most is to take advantage of food, those that are full of nutrients and minerals that the body uses to promote our health and general well-being.

When your immune system is strong, the body is Better prepared to fight disease. When, on the other hand, your immune system is weaker, you are more likely to contract diseases.

The immune system is also key to fighting diseases such as cancer. In fact, immunotherapy is a treatment that triggers your body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells. given his important role in healthwe must do everything possible to keep it strong.

And how can we strengthen our immune system? Is there a magic formula that leads us to achieve that goal? The answer is simple, no, there isn’t; but what we can do is put into practice certain Healthy habits to try to keep our immune system healthy and strong.

And within those healthy habits, one of the most recommended by specialists is to take advantage of food, those that are full of nutrients and minerals that the body uses to promote our general health and well-being.

These types of foods can affect your well-being and help the body to be at its best. But it is also important to remember that they cannot cure or prevent diseases.

Foods to boost immunity

The following foods are known as immune boosters. Try them and start enjoying the benefits that these nutritional bombs offer your body.

berries

berries Freepik

With a wide variety to choose from, from blueberries and blackberries to imported goji or açai, these little fruits are packed with vitamins and nutrients to give you the boost you need.

Multiple studies have shown that berries contain antioxidant properties, antimutagenicantimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective.

Fish oil

Omega 3 unsplash

Fish that have high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna or mackerel, increase activity between white blood cells, which fight infection. These healthy fats support your immune system and are also good for your heart and brain.

green leafy vegetables

green leafy vegetables Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dark vegetables like spinach, kale, and kale have high levels of vitamin C along with antioxidants and beta carotene, which help fight infection. They are also good for the heart, brain, and gut.

spinach It is considered one of the healthiest vegetables. Multiple studies have shown its antioxidant capabilities, anticanceranti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic and cholesterol lowering. Provides a solid dose of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrientsincluding a carotenoid called luteinwhich stimulates antibody production and fights bacterial infections.

Nuts and seeds

It is advisable to consume a daily portion of about 30 grams of nuts to reduce cholesterol Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nuts like almonds and walnutsas well as different seeds such as sunflower, contain vitamins and minerals (B-6, magnesium, phosphorous, or selenium) that help regulate and maintain the immune system.

Selenium is one of the keys to a healthy immune system. You can meet 100% of your daily selenium requirement with just one walnut per day. Selenium is important for thyroid function, but it is also a powerful antioxidant. Adequate selenium intake has been shown to be associated with improved immune function. Only one a day it is perfect for adults.

spices

Ginger Freepik

In addition to giving a little spark to your food, the garlic, ginger, black pepper and turmeric they are ancient spices that have long been considered to have immune-stimulating properties to fight infections. Likewise, all these species to a greater or lesser extent have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunoregulatory; and they all coincide in a special property: they are capable reduce risk of getting certain types of cancer

Citric fruits

Fruits have an important contribution of vitamins, minerals and fiber Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, lemons, and limes contain high levels of vitamin C, which helps fight infections by increase white blood cells. Whether you eat them whole or squeezed into juice, don’t forget to add these tart fruits to your regular diet.

apples

apples pexels

Although some people prefer apples without the skin, when it comes to supporting the immune system, it is better to eat them whole. Apple skin contains quercetin, a phytochemical that may support immune health and reduce inflammation. apples also have pectinwhich is a prebiotic and promotes gut health. As we learn more about our gut, we continue to find a direct correlation between a healthy gut and immunity.

brightly colored vegetables

Peppers Freepik

While we often think of citrus fruits as our source of vitamin C, brightly colored vegetables like red bell peppers have even higher levels! The beta carotene of carrots is also good for the immune system, as well as for the eyes and skin.

Yogurt

natural yogurt danone

This fermented food with its “live and active cultures” and vitamins D and C It can stimulate the immune system to help fight disease. Look for brands with no added sugar and naturally sweetens with honey or fruits like berries and dates for an extra boost.

Olive oil

Both garlic and olive oil are linked to better overall health Getty Images

A staple in Mediterranean dietolive oil is a healthy fat which is good for the heart and brain. It also gives your immune system a boost through its ability to reduce inflammation in your body.

Other simple ways to keep your immune system in good shape are working out regularly, managing stress, taking control your weightsleeping correctly the recommended hours, moderate alcohol intake and practice proper hygiene.





