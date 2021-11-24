Is it possible to turn a bad boy into a model boyfriend? Apparently yes

Have you taken a look at the couples who have been born in this last period? Let’s make a brief recap: the first – we could define them as precursors – were Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox. Then it was the turn of Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde, after that there were Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian and again the mythical ones Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez and the new couple Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian.

If we were to find a trait common to these men, apart from the many tattoos, it is the rather crowded sentimental past.

Let’s face it: they are the classic bad boys, the ones you fall in love with, but you already know that you are doing nonsense because, just as they left their exes overnight, without any warning, the same could happen to you too. and you are already starting to think about how sad you will be when it happens. However, you can’t resist: they are beautiful, charming, passionate and they treat you like no one has ever done before and then there is that hope, not so hidden, that you will be the one for which they will change and decide to have a serious and lasting relationship.

But will it really happen? If I were to listen to your magic circle, that of closer friendships, the answer is absolutely no, but looking at the couples I mentioned earlier, the possibility that what has been said will happen is very high.

We take Machine Gun Kelly, as far as his relationship with Megan Fox is made up of episodes a bit cringe (do you remember the ampoule around the neck with the actress’s blood?), the two continue to define themselves as soul mates, they are in love and, according to some, they are even thinking of starting a family and getting married. And to think that he, until some time before, was jumping from one relationship to another with related angry exes who, to some tabloids, claimed that he had suddenly disappeared, despite the fact that things were going great. Evidently the protagonist of Jennifer’s body prompted him to think that lasting relationships are beautiful too.

Or Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles. I know we love everyone Harry, but looking at the long line of exes he’s had he’s not really the first person you would think of to have a serious relationship and there was also Taylor Swift that, in his song I knew you were in trouble, he explained to us that it is better to escape from such a guy as long as there is time. And instead, he has been together with the actress for a year, they live their relationship away from the spotlight and seem close-knit and happy.

Finally, my favorites: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck. They got back together after 17 years, after a broken marriage due to his numerous betrayals and after both got married with other partners.. Now, if anyone thinks of a couple in love, they can only mention them and the singer has just declared that she has returned to believe in the happy ending, in the mythical “they lived happily ever after” (we know: Lopez is an incurable romantic).

A bit like Kourtney Kardashian: attended for over 10 years Scott Disick, with whom he had 3 children, but to say yes to the marriage that, for years, he has always refused, he was waiting Travis Barker who, indeed, has a nice and full-bodied list of more or less important flirts on his side.

And, although it is too early to draw conclusions, too Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian could fall into this category. It is true: he does not inspire much confidence, given how his past acquaintances have gone, but we cannot exclude that Kim is the right one to change his life. She has had a rather stormy divorce since Kanye West, we know, but she has again decided to get involved and everyone describes her as “extremely happy”, which hasn’t happened for some time.

In short, 2021 is definitely the year of the redemption of bad boys. While we weren’t completely sure, now we know: they can change and they can also be great partners. Of course, starting dating a man like this is a bit of a risk, but maybe it can turn into a great love story, into a long, healthy and satisfying relationship. The point is always the same: finding the right fit that makes things work. Who knows you may not be next on this list.