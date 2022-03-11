Is it really good to have a glass of wine a day?

We have heard and read it many times: that a glass of wine a day is not harmful for health, and that it is even beneficial. But, at the same time, other campaigns and studies talk about the ideal amount of alcohol for the body is 0and it seems that there are several relevant people in our social scene, such as Queen Letizia or Penélope Cruz, or from the Hollywood universe such as Blake Lively, the Kardashian en bloc, Jennifer López or Naomi Campbell, among others, who have decided to eliminate consumption of alcohol of his life.

But the first thing to remember is that wine is not just alcohol, and that the beneficial effects come precisely from the rest of the components. On the other hand, it is one of the fermented beverages with the lowest graduation (between 10° and 14° alcohol). Dr. Ramon Estruch, senior consultant of the Internal Medicine Service of the Barcelona Clinical Hospital, and scientific coordinator of the Foundation for Research on Wine and Nutrition (FIVIN) is a great defender of the Mediterranean Diet, which includes wine and the beer. According to Estruch the moderation in their consumptionthat is, a pint of beer or a glass of wine a day during the meal accounts for 25% of the protective effect of the Mediterranean diet: “Wine has a protective effect due to the alcohol that it contains moderately and due to the polyphenols, bioactive compounds that plants synthesize to protect themselves from diseases, the sun or drought”, he explains.

The expert closely follows all the scientific studies that are published on this issue and assures that the works that speak of the healthy effects associated with the moderate consumption of wine ‘win’, based on scientific evidence, as part of the Mediterranean diet.

Antioxidant effect: due to the presence of flavonoids (substances generated by plants to defend themselves) that in the case of wine are found mainly in the skin of the red grape and are what give it that color.

Improves microflora: Different studies show that wine contributes to a healthier and more diverse intestinal microflora.

The resveratrol, a polyphenol present in red grapes, could have a neuroprotective effect against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's as well as inflammatory processes.

Prevention of early menopause: At the end of 2021, a scientific study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology indicated that a moderate consumption of wine in women would be related to a lower incidence of early menopause. The reason? that ethanol increases estrogen levels in the blood, a hormone that decreases during menopause, and the antioxidants in wine that mitigate oxidative stress.

But above all, the most important beneficial element, the pleasure it gives usespecially when its consumption occurs at times of social connection: friends, partner, family… Therefore YES to its consumption in a moderate way for the people who choose to consume it, but with exceptions and resounding exceptions to the following cases.

WHEN WE SHOULD NOT DRINK ANY ALCOHOL

In these situations the benefits of wine do not outweigh the risks of alcohol:

During pregnancy or when a woman is trying to get pregnant.

In the case of children and adolescents (although the social reality with the latter is different, it should be remembered).

After episodes related to alcohol addiction.

With certain liver or pancreatic pathologies.

When taking incompatible drugs.

When suffering from psychiatric disorders that alcohol could emphasize

