Is it really possible to apply for a loan without a pay slip with PostePay?

Poste Italiane offers small loans to PostePay Evolution holders, but what are the real conditions?

In times of “lean” it is possible to resolve some debt or face an unexpected expense thanks to mini loans, disbursed by financial institutions or banks according to various formulas. Poste Italiane, which in effect can be considered a bank, also offers various products: from telephone contracts to car insurance, and even small loans. Among the latest news, the loan of up to € 3,000 reserved for holders of a Rechargeable Card with IBAN PostePay Evolution. But maybe not all that glitters is gold.

What is the BancoPosta Mini-Loan with PostePay

Who has never happened to go to the post office and see themselves “trimming” various advertising flyers? These are products for sale offered by the company Poste Spa and can be activated at the request of the user. Who, to access it, must in any case have an existing relationship with the aforementioned company: a current account, a telephone account, a postal booklet or a PostePay Evolution. Among the products on sale, the MiniPrestito, or the possibility of obtaining up to € 3,000 in a few days and to reimburse it conveniently by direct debit on PostePay Evolution (the rechargeable card with IBAN ed). Such a product can prove to be really useful for multiple needs: a trip, specialized medical treatment, a down payment for a rent, etc. In addition, according to the information on the post office site itself and on other communication channels, it can also be paid to those who do not have a paycheck.

3 financing bands and 22 months to return it with PostePay

The amounts requested, which can be € 1,000, € 2,000 or € 3,000, are paid directly to the PostePay card. Monthly installments of € 50, € 100 and € 150 respectively will be withdrawn. At the end of the loan, the user will have spent – again respectively – € 100, € 200 and € 300 in “interest”. Among the various options, there is also the right of withdrawal, which can be honored after 14 days from the activation of the loan. In case of early withdrawal, and therefore if the user wants to return the remaining amount, the expenses will be recalculated. It is therefore a flexible product, which calls to mind others of the same type.

The Post Office Specialcash Loan for those who do not have a paycheck

Another product on sale for “those who do not have a paycheck” – and then we will understand why the use of quotation marks – is the Specialcash. It is aimed at holders of PostePay Classica, the yellow one, so to speak, or the new one called “green”. Available amounts may vary from € 750 to € 1,500 and, unlike the other type of loan, it offers more variable installments and repayment times. In this case, the debit can be made on a BancoPosta current account, on PostePay or PostePay Evolution, but also on the bank current account or through the classic postal order. It would seem an attractive opportunity for a young person who would not be able to obtain loans from the Bank or other financial institutions, and it also seems that Poste offers fast credit times, only a few days, unlike other realities that sometimes take time to disburse the money. biblical. But there is the flip side of the coin.

What happens when you want to apply for a loan from Swiss Post without a pay slip

After reading the promotional flyer or articles on the net in which the product is sponsored, you want to go to the post office and ask for our nice financing. A reader of one of these articles tried, and here’s what happened. First of all, he had to make an appointment at a post office, so the loan cannot be requested at the counter. He then had to meet the requirements for access to credit which, both as regards the Mini-Loan and the SpecialCash, are the following: to be holders of a nominative and rechargeable Postepay card or of the Postepay Evolution Card and to have an age between 18 and 70 years at the time of the request.

The request for a document certifying the income

However, when it comes to presenting the necessary documentation, inconsistencies arise. In addition to the valid identity document, the health card and in the case of a foreign citizen the residence permit, a “Document certifying income”. What exactly does this mean? If you don’t have a paycheck, how do you declare your income? Of course, there are alternatives, such as the 730, which certifies the income of those who work as self-employed.

Or we think of the retirement or invalidity pension (but on this we should open a parenthesis since, as is well known, the invalidity pension is not confiscable and therefore is not considered a real income), or it can also be shown that does it work with withholding tax and are the transfers received valid? In short, if it is necessary to give a “guarantee” that it is not only the possession of PostePay, then the conditions are the same as those of other financial companies or banks. Where the advantage lies, therefore, is not clear.

READ ALSO >>> All the things you CANNOT do with PostePay Evolution

Beware of unclear advertisements

It must be clarified that on the official website of Poste Italiane, on the page dedicated to products such as the MiniPrestito, all useful information is listed. Including the one in which it is required to: “be the holder of a Postepay Evolution Card, between the ages of 18 and 76 at the end of the repayment, reside in Italy and have a demonstrable work / pension income produced in Italy“. In short, there is no scam, but only the possibility of misinterpretation of the words used to sponsor the product, namely “without paycheck“.

For the layman, it’s easy to get confused and believe they can get a loan without meeting certain requirements. It is therefore necessary to always carefully read ALL the information on the web / paper pages made available by the Post Office and by any company that sells a product / service. Ignorance is not allowed, and rightly so. But be careful of the carelessness with which you are sent to buy this or that product / good / service. Two minutes of in-depth study will at least avoid wasting time.