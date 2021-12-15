Is it safe to go to all you can eat for 15 euros?

Rice, ravioli, sushi in a thousand varieties, sashimi (slices of raw fish), meat and fish rolls, sauteed spaghetti with vegetables and seafood, soy sauce, salmon, sea bass , prawns (also tempura), tuna, sea bream, sole. Not satisfied yet? Do not worry: reorder without limits, because the price does not change. From 10 to 15 euros for lunch, while for dinner the cost is about 20 euros, cover charge and drinks not included. All you can eat, all you can eat. A formula created to tease the curious and gluttonous consumer, which soon became fashionable. In recent years, the ethnic restaurants that use this practice have multiplied, reaching even small towns after the success found in large cities.

The places where you can order at will the foods present in a fixed price menu and bargain, much cheaper than the à la carte one, are mainly Japanese, although many offer Japanese-Chinese-Thai “fusion” cuisine with ingredients and recipes from different culinary traditions, near or far, which blend together. According to an analysis by the Italian Federation of Public Outlets, one in ten restaurants in Italy offers sushi and sashimi on the menu. Out of a total of about 330,000 restaurants, of which 5,919 are ethnic, only 640 are Japanese-owned, while 4,515 are those run by Chinese citizens.

Are these restaurants really safe? How is it possible to offer raw fish and everything else at such low fixed prices, while also giving the possibility to order over and over again? Questions that arise spontaneously after the tragedy in Naples, where a 15-year-old boy died after an illness and hospitalization: he had eaten sushi with some friends in a Japanese restaurant that offers the all you can eat formula for 14.99 euros . He was a healthy boy, with no previous pathology. The 15-year-old’s parents want it to be clarified. The Naples Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating the tragedy, there are two suspects (here the whole story).

The offer based on quantity and low costs

It may seem trivial, but the first thing to specify is that not all restaurants are the same. Without generalizing, therefore, much depends on the professionalism of the managers or owners: they are the first controllers, responsible according to the law from a civil and criminal point of view for everything that happens in the restaurant. An all you can eat bases its offer on quantity and not on quality, with an entrepreneurial criterion different from the “usual”, but very respectable. The quality of the raw materials obviously concerns first and foremost the fish, but this does not mean that the raw one is dangerous regardless. Another myth to dispel.

All you can eat restaurateurs manage to contain costs by purchasing farmed species, buying in stock, using the same type of fish that is not very expensive for dozens of different preparations, or by presenting dishes with a lot of pasta or a lot of rice in the foreground. generally more abundant, so as to immediately satisfy the customer with raw materials at a low price. It’s no secret: those who eat without limits in a Japanese all you can eat restaurant hardly test and taste the real Japanese cuisine, much more varied and less convenient. But you also save money by using common, non-Japanese rice, sold at low prices, and non-artisanal soybeans mixed with brine. Little “tricks”, nothing illegal.

Excessive checks and discounts

In addition to the quality and origin of the raw materials, the issue also revolves around checks on compliance with hygiene standards – especially in the preparation and processing of fish – and the logic of the discount sometimes taken to excess, not very sustainable. Raw fish must always be killed at -20 degrees Celsius for a day, using a machine that lowers the temperature from 37 to 3 degrees in an hour and a half, thus acting on the parasite larvae, blocking them. Only then is the fish healthy. However, not all the premises comply with these procedures, according to the irregularities found in recent years by the carabinieri of the Nas (Antisophistication and health unit).

Sometimes the risk is to be faced with fraud or poor quality food that can harm your health. If we exclude the selective and localized weekly checks carried out by the local health authorities in all types of restaurants (ethnic and non-ethnic), the latest blitz by the Nas at the national level dates back to June 2019, with checks in ethnic restaurants throughout the country. hunting for expired, defrosted and refrozen foods, non-compliance with hygiene rules, incomprehensible labels, prohibited imports.

In a series of sweeping checks – in the premises but also in the deposits of food from abroad – the carabinieri of the antisophistic units have ascertained irregularities in 242 structures, or almost half of the premises inspected. The incidence is higher in the catering sector, precisely in the all you can eat: in 48% of the premises irregularities were found. The final toll saw the closure or suspension of 22 activities, while 477 violations of the law were found and 128 tons of food were seized.

According to an analysis by Coldiretti, one in three Italians (32%) consumes ethnic products regularly or at least a few times during the year. In most cases, the association underlines, these are products imported from abroad with lower safety levels than national ones. Ethnic and all you can eat obviously do not rhyme with food poisoning, nor with outlawed practices to keep prices down. Controls of this kind on food safety, always necessary, certainly protect the health of the consumer, but they also help those who work with professionalism and compliance with the rules.