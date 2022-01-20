Is it still worth buying Ethereum or is it too late now?

7 ‘of reading

20/01/2022 – Is it too late to buy Ethereum? The cryptocurrency theme represents one of the most common reasons of interest among specialized and non-specialized sites, this is because all readers want to know more and more about a technology that has enriched so many people in the world and one of the most popular questions is whether or not it is late for embark on this type of investment.

To explain in detail what Etherum is, we leave room for this decidedly exhaustive description of this page, while in this more specific analysis we will address the topic: are we or are we not in time to not miss this train?

Is it too late to buy Ethereum? Why could it be?

As very well described on the page whose link is given in the introduction to this article, Etherum is undoubtedly the second most important cryptocurrency in the world after the very famous Bitcoin, a top position that this digital coin has basically earned for two reasons: the first is chronological, this is because Ethereum and its ETH token were born a long time ago (at least in relation to the cryptocurrency timeline), the second is technological, that is due to the substantial innovations that its blockchain has introduced in the world crypto.

The importance of Ethereum is in fact mainly due to the revolution that its block chain has brought, a revolution that has allowed the birth of many other digital coins that use it as a basis and that have allowed it to grow continuously over time: all reasons which have significantly increased the value of ETHs, greatly enriching all those who decided to buy Ethereum when the project was in its early beginnings.

A lot of time has passed and what was a bet today is a solid reality that naturally has an equally consistent value, to which a question naturally arises: is it too late to buy Ethereum hoping to make a significant gain?

The answer is objectively more complex than imagined, this is because if it is true that on the one hand the value of the ETH has grown enough to make the purchase a decidedly onerous operation (and consequently the potentially lower profit margins), the which should suggest that it is actually late to buy Ethereum, it is also true that the technology on which its blockchain is based is so important as a basis for other cryptocurrencies as to make the future evolutions of a digital coinage that could grow out of all proportion. , which naturally leaves the door far more than open to anyone who today wants to embark on this type of speculation.

In short, buying or not buying Ethereum becomes a question fundamentally linked to two elements: the first lies in the economic availability of the investor, who needs to have substantial funds to try this road to wealth, the second lies in patience, since to have However, a further ETH boom will take time.

But if we don’t have a lot of money or a lot of time, is there an alternative to buying Ethereum?

The alternative to buying Etherum

The alternative to buying Ethereum is to buy it … without buying it! A small play on words that however reveals a very concrete possibility, very valid and certainly within everyone’s reach: it is the online trading operations that see Etherum as the protagonist.

What is it about? Online trading is a financial activity that allows you to personally manage operations capable of leading to almost instant earnings by relying on the services offered by all the best brokers on the web: a type of investments that is based on products such as for example CFDs, the so-called contracts for difference that allow speculating by taking market fluctuations as a reference point, “betting” both on the rise and fall of the value of a given asset.

Online trading is a financial activity that has been growing for years now, so much so that it has broadened its horizons also towards new markets such as cryptocurrencies, which today are precisely among the assets that can be taken as a reference for the operations to be carried out. carry out through CFDs, assets among which of course there is Ethereum.

But what does it mean to buy Ethereum without actually buying them? Trading online with CFDs using Etherum as an asset actually means buying options related to the growth or decrease of the value of this cryptocurrency in a very short period of time which is the investing itself to establish: a practice that allows you to speculate on the market of this digital coinage without actually having to buy Ethereum in the strict sense.

What are the advantages of this type of investment? There are basically two: the first lies in the economic effort required, which is much more limited than what would be needed to buy Ethereum in interesting quantities for speculative purposes, the second lies instead in the speed of these operations, which allow you to exploit even the most minimal fluctuations in the market value of ETHs by making very short-term investments that can be repeated several times in a very limited period of time.

It goes without saying that this practice is becoming increasingly popular, this is because its already low cost (even a few euros can be invested) is totally disconnected from the growth in the value of Etherum, which has now reached a level that can only be of interest to buyers. more moneyed.

Buy Ethereum or use it for trading?

So what is more advisable to do, buy Ethereum or choose it as a reference market for CFD operations to be done through online trading brokers? As always, there is no “all-round” answer that excludes the other a priori, this is because everything depends both on our economic availability and on our final goal.

When money and time are not a problem, buying Ethereum in the strict sense to deposit them in a digital wallet (then waiting for the moment when their value grows to the point of making us realize an important gain in reselling them) is still a very important operation. sensible: it certainly requires more funds than it did a few years ago, but it is still a type of investment with great potential.

If, on the other hand, the funds available to us are not many and even less is the time in which we can wait before having a return on our investment, then buying Etherum could be a famous “step longer than the leg” not advisable, but outlining the ideal scenario. to enjoy the benefits granted by the operations permitted by online trading, precisely capable of giving us an immediate return against even a very low investment.

As always speaking of investments, the right answer is never absolute, but necessarily according to both one’s needs and one’s possibilities: a paradigm that, as we have seen, can make Ethereum protagonists in any case regardless of what the way in which it is. we will decide to treat them.

It is therefore no coincidence that this topic is capturing the attention of people and news outlets so much, such as Punto Informatico, which recently dedicated an excellent article on this subject, or the guide linked in the introduction, certainly. very comprehensive to best introduce both the genesis of this cryptocurrency and all the greater possibilities of income to which buying Etherum gives access, whatever the way in which you want to interpret this purchase.