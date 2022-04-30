Is it sustainable for Nintendo to create its own Game Pass?

Although it does not come close to the sales figures of the Nintendo Switch, it is undeniable that Microsoft has hit the jackpot with Xbox Game Pass. The Redmond company’s membership service, with hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly payment, has established a new successful model in the industry. Therefore, many rumors have pointed to hypothetical releases on other systems that, in view of the events, do not finish giving.

Phil Spencer himself, once interested in bringing the service to Switch, rejected said possibility in August 2021. However, this has not prevented the rumours, far from disappearing, from giving rise to other possibilities that the companies would be studying. Therefore, today we analyze whether it is possible that Nintendo creates its own Game Pass. And, if so, we will theorize about what this service would be like if offered by the Big N.

Nintendo’s Game Pass would have a strong classic aroma

One of the biggest draws of Nintendo Switch Online is his retro catalog. Currently, users can enjoy a selection of NES, SNES and Nintendo 64 titles. We would also have to add Mega Drive to these systems, the SEGA console present among the advantages of the service. With these precedents, there is no doubt that Nintendo’s Game Pass would be a perfect retro library.

If the company opted for this possibility, users would have access (in exchange for a monthly membership) to proposals as iconic as Super Mario World, Ocarina of Time either Super Mario 64. These, to name a few of the titles already available on Switch Online, would be the headliners of the hypothetical service of the Great N. Furthermore, if Nintendo chose to create its own version of this model, we have no doubt that I would bet on integrating as many systems as possible.

In this way, a theoretical Nintendo Game Pass would include, in addition to the aforementioned, platform games such as game boy, GameBoy Advance either Wii. The first two, immersed in constant rumors about their landing on Switch Online, would provide several of the most important games in the portable field. However, Game Pass users opt for the service for, among other things, launch availability of exclusive titles. And this, unfortunately for Nintendo users, would not be so clear if the Big N launched its own version of Game Pass.

King Midas of consoles

To Caesar what is Caesar’s: no console sells as much as Nintendo Switch. It could be said, without fear of being wrong, that everything that lands on the hybrid multiplies its sales. Examples like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe either Animal Crossing: New Horizons, games that do not stop taking the top positions among the best sellers, prove this statement. Thus, it is difficult to think that Nintendo wants to get rid of this vein that it has in the market.

works like metroid either Luigi’s Mansionrecognized even without being a success in sales, have reached incredible figures thanks to their Nintendo Switch proposals. For this reason, it is hard to even assume that the “lower depth” launches, if they can be called that, will be available on day one. To this should also be added the impossibility of reaching premiere agreements with third companies. After all, Nintendo does not have (and is not even close to) the capital of Microsoft.

Finally, on this subject, we could also think of a regular inclusion of games in the service. Even if this possibility does not occur, member discounts either exclusive game previews, something that we included among our selection of advantages that we would like to see in Switch Online. However, time has shown that Nintendo is not very friendly to lowering its games. So, with all the cards on the table, the chances of a Big N “Game Pass” are slim to none.

And you, Do you agree with our reflection? Do you think Nintendo could eventually go for its own Game Pass-like service? We read you in the comments.