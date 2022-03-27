Is it the Academy Awards tonight? Where to watch the Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will honor the cinematic achievements of 2021. The Oscars are the most coveted awards in the film industry and there are many fantastic films that will be honored. Actors and filmmakers will walk the red carpet in some of the most exquisite dresses and suits. Here’s when and where you can watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

When and where can you watch the Academy Awards?

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm EST. The ceremony will be available to watch live on ABC. It will be available to watch through your cable provider or other services like YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV. If you can’t watch it live, you can watch it the next day, March 28, on Hulu.

