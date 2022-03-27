Is it the Academy Awards tonight? Where to watch the Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will honor the cinematic achievements of 2021. The Oscars are the most coveted awards in the film industry and there are many fantastic films that will be honored. Actors and filmmakers will walk the red carpet in some of the most exquisite dresses and suits. Here’s when and where you can watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

When and where can you watch the Academy Awards?

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm EST. The ceremony will be available to watch live on ABC. It will be available to watch through your cable provider or other services like YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV. If you can’t watch it live, you can watch it the next day, March 28, on Hulu.

If you’re someone who loves watching celebrities walk and be interviewed on the red carpet, there’s a red carpet broadcast before the ceremony begins. The Oscars red carpet show It will kick off at 6:30 pm EST and is hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell.

Who is hosting the 94th Academy Awards?

For the past two years, the Oscars have been hostless. The last person to present the Academy Awards was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. The 2022 Oscars will have not one, but three presenters. The hosts of the ceremony will be Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

In addition to the presenters, there are a large number of presenters that will be appearing throughout the night. Presenters include Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Jake Gyllenhaal, JK Simmons, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Tony Hawk, Shaun White, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, Rachel Zegler, Bill Murry, Elliot Page, Anthony Hopkins , Halle Bailey, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

There will also be musical performances throughout the night. This includes the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Charm and a rendition of “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

What movies are nominated for Oscars?

from netflix the power of the dog leads the pack with 12 Oscar nominations. Following behind that is Dune with 10 nominations, West Side Story and Belfast with seven nominations, and king richard with six nominations. Each of these films is nominated for Best Picture and is also in competition against CODA, nightmare alley, don’t look up, licorice pizzaand drive my car.

In the race for Best Picture, the odds seem to be stacked in your favor. the power of the dog or CODA. Sometimes a surprise can happen, but these are the two movies most likely to win. Other Academy Awards categories are harder to predict, especially the acting categories. For example, in the Best Actor category, Will Smith has the momentum after earning a lot of praise for his role in king richardbut Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick… boom! or Benedict Cumberbatch for the power of the dog I could easily steal it.

Be sure to catch Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27.

