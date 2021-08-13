is it the end of a cycle? Prospective analysis on ADA

Cardano continues with his incredible run, surpassing what was the short-term goal set in ours as well forecasts on ADA. In a market situation of this type it will be more than useful to make a recap of the situation.

This is also to answer the many questions that come to us private, of small and medium-sized investors in ADA asking whether it is time to sell or not, given the price growth in just one week.

Cardano above the short-term targets: where will it stop? Our analysis

The movement is, however, one of the interesting ones – and we can aim for it through the eToro platform (here to get a free and unrestricted account), an intermediary that also offers automatic staking on ADA, in addition to the services of CopyTrading (to copy top traders and investors or spy on their moves) and CopyPortfolios for those who prefer investments distributed on different crypto. To open a real account they are enough $ 50 minimum investment.

Cardano on $ 2: short-term goals achieved

Cardano has exceeded, at the time of writing this in-depth analysis, the threshold of 2 dollars. A threshold that we had correctly indicated in ours ADA forecasts. This is a sign on the one hand that our forecasts were correct – and that they were correct even while many believed it was impossible to achieve this goal in such a short time.

On the other hand, it is a sign of the incredible strength that ADA is accumulating, also in relation to the latest news coming from the technological front. Everything seems to be ready for smart contracts, for which there are a few weeks left. And the arrival of this technological innovation will really allow a Cardano to compete with the top of the market, or against Ethereum.

What to do now? The different alternatives for those who invest in the short, medium and long term

In the last few hours, our readers have been bombarding us with questions about to do in the next few hours and days. There are actually several options we have available, even depending on ours time horizon effective of investment in ADA.

It may seem like a tempting opportunity. After all, ADA has hit its target for the short term – and near these price levels it’s not uncommon to see mini-corrections. However, sell now, while the whole market seems to have found it again bull run, it might not be a good idea.

In the event that there should be a correction, it would still be contained compared to the objectives that this protocol will reach shortly. In the event that the market were to continue to push, we would find ourselves selling at a lower price than what is expected even in a very short time.

The medium and long term? Those with ADA should now keep them in their wallet

There is little to discuss about this. It is not only our forecasts that indicate higher targets for the medium and long term, but the generality of analysts, which today can only indicate further growth for ADA for 2022 And 2023, until the 2025.

Buy the rumor, sell the news?

The only fear that remains regarding ADA is that the market has already discounted the news of the official arrival of the smart contract and that he is ready to correct once the implementation is effective. However, we believe, at least under current market conditions, that the generalized bull run will help compress this normal market effect, should it actually arise.

Technical analysis on Cardano at 1 week

In a market situation of this type, relying on technical analysis can offer an interesting perspective – and in any case some more data for those who want to orient themselves on the short.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on 7-day ADA

The moving averages are unequivocal: all green, all buy signals and no kind of hesitation. If we were to rely only on moving averages, the continuation of the trend that would be out of the question. However, the support of additional technical indicators can be of further help.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADX BUY 🟢 AWESOME BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCASTIC% K BUY 🟢 Cardano ADA: 7-day technical indicators

Again the trend seems to be absolutely positive. Even combining the two different analyzes, there are very few doubts in the short term. We remind you that the analyzes are at 1 week – and that in a period of time of this type, they can still change. Which we will always take into account on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it.

ADA is confirmed as one of the best projects: in our opinion it is not the time to sell

Unless you want to trade for a very short period and therefore at a very high risk, it would not seem that the time has yet arrived. sell ADA. A cryptocurrency that remains, according to our analysts, one of the best projects we can put in our portfolio. This also with a view to a possible diversification of our portfolio. ADA is related to Bitcoin albeit in a less important way than the cryptocurrencies on the market.