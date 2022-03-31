Is it the end of the video game event?

James 8 hours ago

Update, March 31 (21:45 CET, 13:45 GMT-6): The ESA shared a statement to announce the cancellation of E3 2022. They also confirm their purpose of returning in 2023 as a “revitalized” physical and digital event. We reproduce his message in full below:

E3 will return in 2023 with a revitalized event celebrating exciting new video games and industry innovations.

We previously announced that E3 would not take place in person in 2022 due to ongoing health risks due to COVID-19. Today we announce that there will also be no digital E3 event during 2022.

Instead, we will devote all of our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or on your favorite devices, the 2023 event will bring the community, media and industry together in an entirely new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.

