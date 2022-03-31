Is it the end of the video game event?

Update, March 31 (21:45 CET, 13:45 GMT-6): The ESA shared a statement to announce the cancellation of E3 2022. They also confirm their purpose of returning in 2023 as a “revitalized” physical and digital event. We reproduce his message in full below:

E3 will return in 2023 with a revitalized event celebrating exciting new video games and industry innovations. We previously announced that E3 would not take place in person in 2022 due to ongoing health risks due to COVID-19. Today we announce that there will also be no digital E3 event during 2022. Instead, we will devote all of our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or on your favorite devices, the 2023 event will bring the community, media and industry together in an entirely new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023. THIS

Original Post:

The E3 2022whose celebration was expected in the middle of the year, has been officially canceled. Before hearing such “surprising” news, it was known that the largest video game event in the world would once again bet on an entirely digital edition due to the pandemic, which for two consecutive years prevented having the usual face-to-face meeting at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Angeles, Calif.

First, the news was spread through Twitter by Will Powers, Head of PR for Razer in North America. According to the aforementioned, he received an email from the ESA, the group responsible for organizing the fair, informing that E3 2022 has been cancelled.

Just got an email… It's official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

From IGN point out that, according to sources close to ESA’s plans, the organization intended to hold another digital event, apparently separate from the branding from E3. However, in the end it was not possible to do so. Now everything seems to indicate that E3 will have the objective of renewing itself with the aim of come back strong in 2023. It is worth mentioning that the latter is not yet confirmed.

Will E3 be able to recover after so many hits?

Photo: Glenn Francis

Without a doubt, the cancellation of E3 2022 could mark the future of the fair, which certainly It has been in decline in recent years. after the departure of multiple companies, including PlayStation (Sony) and Electronic Arts. The reason? To participate in E3, companies must shell out significant sums of money in exchange for the exposure that the event provides.

With the rise of virtual presentations, fueled primarily by Nintendo Directs, some companies in the industry have realized they can attract the spotlight on their own without attending E3. Sony has been celebrating the State of Playwith very positive results in some cases, while Electronic Arts did the same with the EA Play Live.

On the other hand, there is a key figure in the industry who has taken advantage of the decline of E3 to promote his own event. We talk about Geoff Keighley, who since 2020 celebrates the Summer Game Fest —on a date very close to that used by E3, curiously—. Its reception has been very positive because, from the beginning, it was totally committed to digital transmissions. In addition, the production of the conferences remains in the hands of the companies.

Almost all the giants in the sector are in the Keighley boat. This year they will have the participation of PlayStation, Xbox, Activision, Blizzard, Ubisoft, Capcom, EA, 2K Games, Epic Games, Bandai Namco, Sega, Riot Games, Square Enix, Steam, Tencent Games, Netflix, Amazon Prime Gaming, among others. others. Obviously, the cancellation of E3 2022 benefits Summer Game Fest 2022. Keighley is aware of this and therefore took advantage of the news to promote his event.

Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22. pic.twitter.com/jjXLG8Xueh — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

“Summer Game Fest 2022 will feature a slate of streams, including a spectacular live opening programhosted by Geoff Keighley and packed with word premieres [anuncios]. And “Days of the Devs” with iam8Bit and Double Fine. The show kick-off It will be followed by a series of to-be-announced events from video game publishers and platforms,” ​​the event description reads.

It will be interesting, then, to see how E3 plans to pick itself up after so many stumbles. Now he is also on a mission to be more attractive than a rival who emerged unexpectedly.



