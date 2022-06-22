Is it the end of Thor? Chris Hemsworth Responds to Whether He Will Return to Marvel After ‘Love and Thunder’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It will be the fourth solo installment of the God played by Chris Hemsworthwho has played the role in numerous major Marvel Universe productions.

Many of the ‘Original Avengers’ who started with him, such as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson or Robert Downey Jr.they have already been fired (in principle definitely) of their characters, but Thor promises a new delivery full of color, powers and fantasy with the signature of Taika Waititi as it happened in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

This time he will accompany you again Natalie Portmanthis time as a heroine worthy of wielding the hammer.

But,Will this be Hemsworth’s farewell like Thor? The actor has opened up to ET.

“I do not know. Every time I’ve done it, I’ve always thought, ‘OK, I don’t know what else I could say like this character, thanks for everything’. But then something else comes along, a new script or a new director, and it gives me a different idea and a new perspective.”

“I am open to everythingYou know?” he says. “I’m so grateful that I’ve done so much, and I’m so proud of this movie, that if I’m lucky enough to do more, great. And if not, it’s been fantastic. I’m grateful either way.”

‘Thor Love and Thunder‘, the adventure of the “space viking”, opens in theaters on July 8.

This is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a quest for peace inside.

But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to uncover the mystery of revenge of the Butcher of Gods and stop him before it’s too late.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi (‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

