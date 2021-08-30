Is it the right time for BTC at $ 50,000? 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week?

Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week keeping everyone on their toes, with the price still below $ 50,000.

After moving within the range over the weekend, the bulls are still waiting for a decisive attack at the $ 50,000 level. Could it be the next move?

Despite analysts’ optimism, it seems that even an “uber dovish” Federal Reserve is not enough to push BTC / USD beyond this decisive resistance.

Cointelegraph looks at five factors that could offer new momentum to Bitcoin.

The correction of the dollar takes equities to new highs

Stocks reached new all-time highs last week driven by comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The strength of the US dollar took a hit, and the US dollar index (DXY) started an ongoing downtrend.

These conditions tend to be favorable for Bitcoin, and the lack of headwinds from the macro environment could lend a hand to the bulls.

“There is no question that Powell was dovish, when it comes to pricing and market positioning,” an analyst told Bloomberg of the overall impression on Friday’s speech.

DXY daily chart. Source: TradingView

Resistance tames Bitcoin bulls

Saturday and Sunday weren’t exactly boring for Bitcoin traders. Two hikes above $ 49,000 gave hope for the “big showdown” against the $ 50,000 barrier.

However, both attempts ultimately failed below $ 49,500, and BTC / USD remained within a tight range just below.

On Monday, the picture remains the same, with $ 47,000 now back in play as a support level.

“I will go bullish with Bitcoin above $ 51,000, until then it’s just noise,” summed up Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe over the weekend.

In an uncertain environment, others warn that buyer strength could plummet in the near term by giving way to new tests of lower supports.

“BTC is still trying to protect this red zone as a support, tracking increasingly volatile wicked under it,” commented trader and analyst Rekt Capital sharing a daily chart.

“So far the bearish movements have been successfully absorbed, but this trend resistance continues to weigh on the price.”

A look at the buying and selling levels on the large exchange Binance emphasizes the relative absence of sizable support above $ 40,000, while solid resistance remains in place above the price.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), 30th August. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

The hash rate revisits the April pre-correction zone

This scenario could take place elsewhere in Bitcoin beyond the spot price, as fundamentals also slow their rapid growth.

After an impressive 13.2% positive adjustment in Bitcoin’s difficulty a week ago, the next one may be far less relevant. Current estimates predict that the increase will be less than 1%.

This estimate could even turn negative, marking a pause for thought among miners after the mass return to the network in recent weeks.

However, if the difficulty were to increase, it would mark the fourth consecutive difficulty adjustment in 2021.

The network’s hash rate is also at higher levels this week, approaching 125 exahash per second (EH / s).

The hash rate has recovered extremely well since July, and is now just 40 EH / s from its all-time highs, after adding 4 EH / s since last Monday.

Investor and analyst Vince Prince has indicated that the current levels correspond to the short low reached after the all-time high in April for BTC / USD. The hash rate rebounded to new ATHs before China announced its measures against Bitcoin mining.

“Bitcoin’s hash rate has already returned to November 2020 levels,” he added last week an even more optimistic Anthony Pompliano.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see the hash rate at a new all-time high by the end of the year.”

Bitcoin hash rate 7-day average chart. Source: Blockchain.com

Evaluate the odds of the $ 50,000

What are the odds of an onslaught of $ 50,000 by the bulls to become the central event in this week’s market?

As Cointelegraph reported, the US employment report scheduled for Friday may have already set the deadline for a BTC comeback.

The necessary ingredients are already widely present, including neutral funding rates on trading platforms and a growing stablecoin supply of $ 19 billion.

“Since the August 24 increase of $ 1.8 billion in a single day, the stablecoins accumulated on centralized exchanges have exceeded $ 19 billion in a week,” on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant reported Monday, citing data. by CoinGecko.

Furthermore, he added that trading volumes for the major stablecoins have also increased. Over the past five days, volumes of market leader Tether (USDT) have grown by 28%.

Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, noted the declining dominance of Bitcoin, now at 44%, as an awaiting bullish catalyst.

“This sideline capital is the fuel that will be added after the first daily closures above $ 50,000, he has declared.

What could be the sore point? For analyst William Clemente, low volumes remain a problem in the short term.

“If there’s one thing that worries me it’s this,” summed up sharing a volume chart over the 2020-2021 bull run.

“Where is the question?”

Bitcoin volume chart. Source: William Clemente III / Twitter

The eerie calm for sentiment continues

The idea that Bitcoin is facing “the last hurdle” before challenging its all-time highs is already visible in the sentiment of traders.

After the 60% rise in BTC / USD within a few weeks, sentiment went from “extreme fear” to “extreme greed,” as indicated by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Now, with the pace of gains slowed by the resistance at $ 50,000, even “extreme” sentiment has given way to a more moderate “greed” on the Index.

In fact, the month of August was mostly stable in terms of sentiment, with the index limited to between 70 and 80 for the past three weeks.

“Last chance to buy Bitcoin under $ 50,000. ATH retests usually explode and cause huge FOMO by attracting attention. “

The ideal bull run combines strong price growth with steady improvements in sentiment. As history shows us, reaching 95/100 in the Fear & Greed Index too quickly, the standard maximum zone, coincides with a sell-off in the BTC price.