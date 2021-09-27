Is it time for Dogecoin to move to Serie A?

Could this be the moment for Dogecoin to pass into the championship of the greats? Could this be the moment when Dogecoin, the “crypto meme”, finally grows and becomes big? A few days ago, AMC CEO Adam Aron conducted a survey to discuss the possibility of the theater chain accepting DOGE as a means of payment. Not surprisingly, 77% of the 140k voters were in favor. Additionally, Dogefather (Elon Musk) also jumped out and said Dogecoin must reduce transaction fees for the system to be viable.

This is true as the average fee, right now, is around $ 0.5 and even peaked at $ 1.30 earlier last month. The transaction fees, at the moment, are paradoxically higher than the price of 1 Dogecoin, which is trading at $ 0.2061. Furthermore, even though the network is capable of processing 40 transactions per second and conducts transactions worth over $ 1 billion every day, there is evidence of a lack of participation.