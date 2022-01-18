Is it time for the Electric Panda? Fiat: “we are waking up the sleeping giant”

The plans of Stellantis for electric mobility in the next few years they will be very complex and complete. We already know that different brands like DS And Opel they will become fully electric, and the other ex-PSA cars will follow a very similar path. Then there are the brands they were from FCA, which should have a comparable fate, even if the details are still uncertain.

Certainly the success of 500 Electric has demonstrated the potential of Fiat, a brand still deeply rooted in the imagination of Italian and European customers, and perhaps precisely for this reason that the CEO Olivier Franois he started to think big for (ex) Turin cars.

The manager, prompted by a journalist from Autoexpresswho defined Fiat as “a sleeping giant”, replied in a decisive and also sympathetic way: “A sleeping giant? I like it, that’s exactly my point of view.We haven’t even begun to awaken the giant“.

Franois clearly sees the destination to be taken for the near future, which must include aobsession with synergies between brands. The reference obviously to the sharing of technologies and platforms, as now a common thing for all companies in the sector. Also from recent interviews, the idea of ​​a car with a lower list price than the Fiat 500, but which would base its success, has also sprung up. on simplicity and on large production volumes.

it is almost obvious that the reference is to the new one Fiat Panda, which should be electric only, and based on the concept One hundred and twenty. During the spring of 2022, the announcement of the expected car could finally arrive, and the CEO’s words have always raised the hype: “There is no Fiat without the Panda, which is why I launched the last 500 initially as a convertible: high-end, full of options and 30,000 euros. Because the day he introduces the future Panda, he will probably do the opposite. It will present the simpler version with an incredible price“.

These are the words that direct in the direction of the Centoventi, launched just as a Spartan car, simple to produce, but extremely modern, modular and customizable. It can thus be a large-volume and economical car, but at the same time distinctive and modeled on the needs of the customer.