Is it too late to buy Ethereum in 2022? – Journal of Salerno





If it is true that many people have enriched themselves with the most important cryptocurrencies, it is also true that famous digital coins such as Bitcoin now have too high a value to allow profitable speculations as they were in the past, but does this apply to everyone? For example, is it or isn’t it too late to buy Ethereum?

Lately this guide on how to buy Ethereum has sparked a strong interest regarding this topic. In this article this article will be addressed in order to share some very important considerations on the speculations with this crypto as protagonist.

Why invest in cryptocurrencies like Ethereum?

Let’s start with some general evaluation of what cryptocurrencies are and why they have become the protagonists of speculative trades that have been able to bring great gains to a more than large group of lucky owners.

First of all, it must be said that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum are digital currencies born with the aim of offering a payment solution, precisely a currency, that could be decentralized by the banking system and under the direct control of the end users who own them, this using a technology called blockchain (literally “block chain”) in which all those involved in the circulation of these currencies participate.

Since the very first cryptocurrency was born, Bitcoin, interest in so-called cryptocurrencies has grown in a remarkable way, literally bringing them to the fore: an interest that has had as its first consequences the increase in their value and the birth of an ever-increasing number of new digital coins.

The case of Bitcoin is the most emblematic one: those who bet on this cryptocurrency by buying it in its early days for “a few pennies” have found in their hands a value that today is exchangeable in millions of euros and in some cases hundreds of millions.

But does this also apply to the other digital coins? Does it also apply to buying Ethereum and its Ether (ETH) token, given that it is the second most famous crypto in the world? Is it too late to bet on it now?

What are Etherum and the ETH token?

Before explaining whether or not it is too late to buy Ethereum, it is good to make some mention of this cryptocurrency and its functioning, which in itself proves to be very different from that of Bitcoin as well as (very) different is the functioning of its blockchain.

Let’s start by making a distinction immediately between Ethereum, or the name of the blockchain of this crypto, and Ether (ETH), which are the tokens related to the Ethereum blockchain and therefore the currency in the strict sense on which the block chain is based.

The peculiarity of Etherum is that it is an open blockchain that has given way to many other cryptocurrencies to be born by exploiting its operation or by serving as a development base for its variants: a system that has as its primary principle the validation of the so-called smart contracts, or digital processes of various kinds that require a block chain for their verification and validation.

This is precisely the main peculiarity of Ethereum, as well as the reason for the success it has had and continues to have in the world of digital currencies: it goes without saying that this attention has significantly increased the value of the ETH token which, even if not yet attests to the levels of Bitcoin, it has now reached more than high levels.

But then, considering the popularity of this blockchain and the value achieved by Ether, is it still worth choosing them on a speculative level by rushing to buy Ethereum?

Buying Ethereum, yes or no? How to do it?

Today, buying Ethereum is certainly a costly operation, certainly much more than it was in the past, but according to the article cited previously and linked during the introduction phase, and according to all the enormous literature that exists in this regard, the purchase of Ether (ETH) is still highly advisable.

The reason for this statement lies in a particular aspect of this blockchain, an element already mentioned in the previous paragraph is that it is the basis of buying Ethereum: its block chain is the starting point of many other cryptocurrencies present in the world today. and it is therefore a system that is not only still “very alive” but also in continuous evolution that is growing day by day, expanding its horizons more and more both practical and economic.

All these characteristics that leave widely to imagine that its value will continue to grow, increasing the value of the tokens that ETH holders find themselves in their hands: this also at the expense of the fact that buying them now allows more limited profit margins than not. it would have been in the past before Ethereum took hold on a global scale.

So how do you go about buying Ethereum? How is it possible to proceed with their purchase? So for Ether as for all cryptocurrencies in circulation, to buy them you need to refer to specialized sites called exchange sites, or portals that owe their sense of existence precisely to the sale of crypto.

By opening an account on one of these sites, it is possible to select the desired amount of ETH by purchasing them from the current holders and making a payment to be made through the many supported methods: once the purchase is completed, the cryptocurrency must then be deposited in an e-wallet , that is a digital wallet in which it will be kept and to which only the owner can have access whatever the use he intends to make of it (use it for payments, keep it for the long term or exchange it at any time he deems it appropriate to do so).

Is it possible to trade on Ethereum?

But that’s not all, because today another way to buy Ethereum is in the trading offered by the major online brokers: a very special possibility since it allows you to buy Ethereum without buying Ethereum.

Is it a play on words? No, because online trading brokers allow you to treat this cryptocurrency as one of the reference markets for the use of financial products such as CFDs (Contracts for Difference): speculation systems that give the possibility to buy options related to trend in the value of Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies (and therefore not to buy Ethereum in the strict sense) to “bet” whether this value will rise or fall in a period of time that is determined by the investor himself.

The advantage of this type of investment is very simple: to begin with it costs much less than it would cost to buy Ethereum (the reference figures are really of all kinds, you can operate even with a few euros) and then it allows you to complete your operation. in a very short time giving the possibility to repeat the speculations in a continuous way without having to wait for the times (even long) necessary to see the value of the purchased cryptocurrency grow enough to make its resale fruitful.

A few last considerations

In short, according to the particularity of its technology, it is not too late to buy Ethereum aiming for a substantial profit, but for all those who do not want to afford the purchase of an adequate amount of cryptocurrency (considering that by now its price is consistent in any case. ) there is still another possibility to buy Ethereum and it is represented by online trading.

This is a topic that is making a lot of noise, finding more and more attention from the media, and refers only to the excellent starting article, but also to those recently published by an authority in the sector such as BorsaInside.