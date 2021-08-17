The recent rally in cryptocurrencies has pushed back the prices of some of the best altcoins and many are wondering if it’s too late to invest. If you too are undecided whether investing in cryptocurrencies today, in particular on Ethereum, is a good opportunity or not, continue reading this post.

Is it too late to invest in Ethereum? The answer is NO, it is not …

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is now trading at over $ 3,000, just $ 1,000 less than its all-time high. However, when we consider its upcoming events, it is only the beginning of a price bullish phase.

On August 5, Ethereum carried out a protocol update which was dubbed the London Fork.

This made gas prices more predictable and also introduced a coin ‘burn’ feature.

This is only part of the transition that Ethereum is making towards Ethereum 2.0, which brings a lot of good news for this cryptocurrency.

For starters, it will make Ethereum more scalable. Ethereum has been running at full capacity for years, making it nearly impossible to run some applications on it. CryptoKitties is a good example. However, this is about to change in the future. With Ethereum 2.0, scalability will no longer be an issue and Ethereum will be able to handle any application without system delays.

This opens up a lot of opportunities, especially in the DeFi space. Ethereum already controls over 90% of the DeFi ecosystem.

Once scalability is no longer an issue, Ethereum will most likely take an even more significant share of this market, and it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal in the sense that expert projections indicate DeFi is becoming a trillion dollar market. This could easily push Ethereum above $ 10,000 per coin, making current prices cheap enough for Ethereum investors.

The most significant aspect of the London fork related to the use of Ethereum is the coin burning function. Ideally, this means that as the demand for Ethereum in the DeFi ecosystem grows, this demand will chase a reduction in the supply of coins. This deflationary element of Ethereum, coupled with growing demand, could see its value increase multiple times in the future.

Ethereum investment products are on the rise

Cryptocurrency investment products have been on the rise for a few years. However, for a long time, they have been focusing on Bitcoin.

Recently, the number of Ethereum investment products are on the rise. Some time ago, VanECK announced that it had filed a Ethereum ETF at the SEC. Goldman Sachs also said it was looking to open an Ethereum trading desk.

Outside of the United States, more Ethereum products are available on the market and many more are coming. So why is this a big deal for Ethereum?

Well, most institutional traders looking for exposure to the cryptocurrency market have done so through derivatives. The idea is to avoid the complexities that come with cryptocurrencies, such as custody and regulations.

As institutional money is increasingly vital to cryptocurrency growth, these Ethereum products will impact its long-term growth. It is one of the factors that will have an impact on its growth in the long run.

With the potential for institutional money to inject billions of dollars into cryptocurrencies, such investment products place Ethereum on a par with Bitcoin in terms of adoption potential.

This offers Ethereum huge growth potential for the future. It is one of the indicators that Ethereum is still in its infancy. The amount of institutional money in cryptocurrency is still negligible but it is growing. As it increases, the Ethereum price now that there are tons of investment products that can attract institutional money.

Ethereum still follows Bitcoin

Bitcoin is still the king of cryptocurrencies, and whenever it moves, the entire cryptocurrency market moves with it.

This is quite evident in its price in 4 months. In May, Bitcoin (BTC) collapsed due to China’s crackdown on mining. This was Bitcoin-specific news and had little to do with other cryptocurrencies, however, it dragged the entire cryptocurrency market down. They also bounced with it, throughout July and August.

While this may have its downsides for the market, it is good for Ethereum’s long-term value appreciation. This is because, with the growing adoption of Bitcoin, especially by institutional players, its value is set to rise. Trust in Bitcoin is so high that one of the richest men in the world claimed that if he had a chance to own only one asset for the next 30 years, they would have chosen Bitcoin.

Investors like Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believe Bitcoin has the potential to reach up to $ 500,000 per coin.

If history is anything to go by, and Bitcoin were to reach a price above $ 150,000, Ethereum could easily trade at prices above $ 15,000. This is a huge increase from its current price and anyone who buys Ethereum now would be making a nice profit.

All of the above factors indicate that Ethereum is highly undervalued despite trading at over $ 3,000.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2.00. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don't need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on "buy", if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or "sell" if you believe it will fall.

Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

