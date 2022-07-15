Is it true that Bradley Cooper dated two women at the same time?

Bradley Cooper deserves an award for keeping not just one but two romances under the radar for quite some time before the public found out about them. Just this week, news broke that the actor is dating Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, after Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arranged a meeting between the two. However, right before he started spending time with Abedin, Cooper was dating a former Glee star: Dianna Agron.

Did Bradley Cooper date two women at the same time?

The most intriguing part of this revelation is that there might have been some overlap in their love lives, according to Us Weekly. A source shared that “he was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started”, but assured that “he still wasn’t serious with Dianna” when he began courting the political figure. It seems that the Agron-Cooper situation it was just a casual fling as the 36-year-old actress was making her return to the dating arena after ending her marriage to Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall in August 2020.

What is known about Bradley’s romance with Abedin

Cooper seems to have more in common with Abedin, including his status as a single father. He has a five-year-old daughter, Lea, from her relationship with model Irina Shayk (who also dated Cristiano Ronaldo), and she is the mother of a 10-year-old son, Jordan, from her marriage to Anthony Weiner. . According to a testimony published by Page Six, Cooper and Abedin «they are perfect for each other” because “both are in power, politics and human affairs«. Of course, they also have Wintour’s stamp of approval, who “She is Bradley’s best friend and adores Huma.«.

There’s no word from Agron or how he feels about Cooper trading her so soon for someone else, and we’ve certainly not heard from the Oscar nominee or Abedin, who is working hard to keep things going.”calm down” for now.

What other celebrities dated Bradley Cooper?

The actor has dated a number of high-profile women over the years. The growing attention on the Oscar nominee’s love life began early in his career. After breaking through in 2001 as Will Tippin on Alias, he found love with actress Jennifer Esposito.

The couple got engaged in October 2006, just a few months after the ABC thriller ended, and married in December. However, their union ended up being short-lived, as Esposito filed for divorce in May 2007.

Cooper was subsequently linked to actresses like Cameron Diaz, Renée Zellweger and Olivia Wilde before embarking on a long-term romance with Zoe Saldana. The Words co-stars were together on and off from 2011 to 2013.

The Silver Linings Playbook star dated model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015 before quickly moving on to another runway star, Shayk. Their relationship turned out to be their most serious to date, as the couple welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in May 2017. However, after four years together, Cooper and Shayk split in June 2019.