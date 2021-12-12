Is it true that you can watch Netflix for free on Android?

Watching TV series on your smartphone without paying a euro? Yes, but in Kenya. Like any self-respecting hoax, even the one that has been circulating for days on this elusive free Netflix on Android must be based on some grip of truthfulness. Thus the unlikely news spread in recent days from a well-known fake-news site would also have managed to break through Google Discover, giving false hope to TV series and film fans. But there is nothing true.

Free Netflix for Android? The fake news

Unlikely, after all, is the title of the article that would presage an initiative by the giant of streaming content (here we talked about the opening of cinemas by Netflix) reserved for users of an operating system: “Netflix, becomes free on Android devices | The official statement drives users crazy “.

The company has not issued any press release on the matter and there is no such promotion destined for this part of the globe. Indeed in recent months Netflix has increased the cost of subscriptions for Italian users (here we talked about the changes on the subscription with the birth of Netflix Italy), rising from 11.99 to 12.99 euros for the Standard offer of the platform and from 15.99 to 17.99 euros to access the Premium plan (here we talked about Netflix price increases).

Free Netflix for Android? The initiative only for Kenya

The fake-news makers who circulated the hoax, so appealing to the web that it even fooled Google, exploited a real news by broadening its reach.

Last September Netflix had, in fact, announced the possibility to access its contents for free from the Android operating systems for all citizens of Kenya.

A commercial gimmick to try to attract adult residents, in a population of 50 million inhabitants, among which the streaming platform has not yet taken hold.

“If you’ve never seen Netflix before, this is a great chance to try the service. And if you like what you see, it’s easy to switch to one of the paid plans to enjoy the entire catalog even on your laptop or TV ”wrote one of Netflix’s top executives, Cathy Conk in an official blog post aimed at Kenyans.

However, an initiative that concerns only a quarter of the platform’s catalog and which aims to overcome the obstacles of the infrastructure of the East African nation: about half of the population does not have an internet connection and for those who can browse the average download speed is around 11.27 Mbps. This means that in Kenya to download a 5GB movie is it takes more than an hour and a half.