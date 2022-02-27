Is it worth buying a 4G mobile in the middle of 2022?

We analyze if it is worth buying a mobile terminal with 4G in 2022.

Despite the fact that the implementation of 5G networks in Spain, as happened with 4G, is taking longer than initially expected, the truth is that in 2022 the vast majority of Spanish cities will already have access to this connectivity.

Bearing this in mind, if you are considering buying a new smartphone, surely you have wondered if in the middle of 2022 you really It is worth buying a 4G mobileespecially when analyzing the market and verifying that terminals with 5G cost practically the same as those with 4G.

Next, we will try to answer this question, detailing the advantages and disadvantages of buying a 4G mobile today.

If you are going to buy a new mobile, make it 5G

To answer this question, the first thing you should be clear about is what 5G will bring you compared to 4G and vice versa. Focusing on 5G, this new mobile connectivity offers you much faster download speed than that of its predecessor, since the speed of 4G is 200 Mbps with a latency of 10 milliseconds and 5G technology has a speed of 10,000 Mbps with a latency of only 1 or 2 milliseconds.

The best cheap 5G phones

In addition, 5G technology also provides you with a best indoor mobile coverage and allows you to connect your smartphone with devices based on the IoT (Internet of things).

For its part, the great advantage of 4G over 5G is that it increases the autonomy of your smartphone, since 5G networks consume more battery than 4G.

The best 5G phones on the market that you can buy right now

After analyzing all this, our answer to this question would be: No, with few exceptions. That is to say, in our modest opinion, in 2022 you should definitely buy a mobile phone with 5G, unless you want to have more stable coverage anywhere in your citysince 5G is not present in all areas, and values, above all, a terminal with greater autonomy.

