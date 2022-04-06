Is it worth buying a second-hand OLED TV?

Of course, when we talk about second-hand we are going to assume that it is used products, so we must take into account the years of life that may remain and if it will compensate the reduction in the price against a new one.

The second-hand market has come a long way in recent times with the appearance of numerous Wallapop-type platforms that connect individuals so that they can exchange products for money. However, not all the products that are offered there are worth it regardless of the use that has been given. Do these happen with OLED TVs?

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, which in Spanish means organic light-emitting diode. In this case, it is a type of diode that is based on an electroluminescent layer formed by a film of organic components that are capable of reacting to electrical stimulation with the aim of emitting light by themselves.

One of the main problems that this organic technology is having is wear and tear and they continue to offer a shorter lifespan. If you add to this that your new OLED television would already be a few months or years old, the problem could appear earlier than expected.

Manufacturers are working to present variants (MicroLED, MiniLED, QNED, OLED Ex or Crystal LED) that minimize this great problem of OLEDs, but at the moment it does not seem like a great idea to buy a product with a wear that is always on everyone’s lips that already It comes with a percentage since you take it out of the box and install it.

Advantages and disadvantages

If the price is what turns you back when buying a new OLED TV, have you thought about whether it is really worth going to the second-hand market? Perhaps the benefits that OLED brings over other screen technologies are not interesting enough for you and you could buy another type of completely new Smart TV.

Advantages

thinner and more flexible

best color

Higher image quality

great response time

Low consumption

Better vision in all kinds of environments and under all kinds of angles

drawbacks

Less durability or life time

More expensive to manufacture

lower brightness

Current price of OLED TVs

While the price was quite expensive at first, as has been the case in years past, TVs tend to drop in price fairly quickly. In ADSLZone we frequently share television offers with incredible discounts not even a year after going on sale.

Take a pretty careful look at the potential bargains you think you’ll find on second-hand rigs. Compare it to the price of the new item, and if you really do find a great deal, go for it. However, try to install a price comparator that will help you know if it has been reduced at some point, perhaps even more than what you will find in the second-hand market.