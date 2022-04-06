Is it worth buying a second-hand OLED TV?
We can not buy a smart tv every year. Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and we’re probably going to have to skip some of the advances from the time we buy one TV to the time we buy the next. One of the main advances in recent years has been the arrival of OLED panels with purer blacks, lower power consumption and other benefits. If you can’t buy it new, is it advisable to buy it second-hand?
The second-hand market has come a long way in recent times with the appearance of numerous Wallapop-type platforms that connect individuals so that they can exchange products for money. However, not all the products that are offered there are worth it regardless of the use that has been given. Do these happen with OLED TVs?
OLED and degradation
Of course, when we talk about second-hand we are going to assume that it is used products, so we must take into account the years of life that may remain and if it will compensate the reduction in the price against a new one.
OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, which in Spanish means organic light-emitting diode. In this case, it is a type of diode that is based on an electroluminescent layer formed by a film of organic components that are capable of reacting to electrical stimulation with the aim of emitting light by themselves.
One of the main problems that this organic technology is having is wear and tear and they continue to offer a shorter lifespan. If you add to this that your new OLED television would already be a few months or years old, the problem could appear earlier than expected.
Manufacturers are working to present variants (MicroLED, MiniLED, QNED, OLED Ex or Crystal LED) that minimize this great problem of OLEDs, but at the moment it does not seem like a great idea to buy a product with a wear that is always on everyone’s lips that already It comes with a percentage since you take it out of the box and install it.
Advantages and disadvantages
If the price is what turns you back when buying a new OLED TV, have you thought about whether it is really worth going to the second-hand market? Perhaps the benefits that OLED brings over other screen technologies are not interesting enough for you and you could buy another type of completely new Smart TV.
Advantages
- thinner and more flexible
- best color
- Higher image quality
- great response time
- Low consumption
- Better vision in all kinds of environments and under all kinds of angles
drawbacks
- Less durability or life time
- More expensive to manufacture
- lower brightness
Current price of OLED TVs
While the price was quite expensive at first, as has been the case in years past, TVs tend to drop in price fairly quickly. In ADSLZone we frequently share television offers with incredible discounts not even a year after going on sale.
Take a pretty careful look at the potential bargains you think you’ll find on second-hand rigs. Compare it to the price of the new item, and if you really do find a great deal, go for it. However, try to install a price comparator that will help you know if it has been reduced at some point, perhaps even more than what you will find in the second-hand market.