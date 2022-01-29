Is it worth buying Bitcoin now? – The Cryptonomist

The price of Bitcoin for days continues to fluctuate around $ 40,000 without taking a particular direction, therefore, is it worth buying Bitcoin now?

Why buy Bitcoin now

The well-known American influencer Natalie Brunell has tweeted:

“When the #Bitcoin returns to 60k and above, we all wish we had bet a little more right here …”

These words make it very clear that this would be an opportune time to buy Bitcoin at a good price, before the next, probable for her, it will rise to at least $ 60k.

Indeed, after the all-time highs reached in November, there is a lot of discussion about what its path could be in the coming months.

Many continue to argue that in 2022 Bitcoin will however reach and probably exceed $ 100k, such as the CEO of cryptocurrency lending firm Nexo, Antoni Trenchev that on January 3 he said he was confident that by June, BTC prices will be at $ 100,000.

But others argue that for Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies it may have started a long period of bear market. The investment company Invesco, in a report two days ago, he said there is a 30% chance of Bitcoin falling below $ 30,000 in 2022.

Staking to make money with crypto

Beyond the price forecasts that leave the time they find, it is perhaps more interesting to understand what they can be the right strategies for investing in cryptocurrencies beyond the sentiment of the markets at that particular moment.

There are some tools that can provide some coverage from momentary market declines. One of these is certainly that of staking which allows you to earn I keep cryptocurrencies in your wallet and earn from the loan commissions of the same during the activity of validating the blocks with the proof of stake scheme.

This is an easy, transparent and safe way to still be able to have a certain profit, even in a bear market phase like the current one.

Mediate and other investment strategies

Since cryptocurrencies are a financial market, the same rules and strategies used with traditional financial instruments such as stocks and bonds apply.

From a long-term perspective, the recurring purchase strategy allows you to take advantage of possible rises and buying opportunities in the bear market phase. The practice of mediation on the other hand, it is a very dangerous strategy and intended mostly for large investors, because it risks becoming very expensive in longer bear market phases.

Certainly, however, if you think about where Bitcoin prices were just two or three years ago, you understand what gains could have been obtained by adopting these investment strategies.

Even in the cryptocurrency markets there is the possibility of making money from one’s own coins, “blocking” them for a certain period of time. In this way, cryptocurrencies are made available to the market, just as happens in the traditional capital market with the lending of securities.

The explosion of the DeFi has definitely launched the stablecoin lending phenomenon which in some cases have absolutely interesting commissions.

Furthermore, stablecoins, being still anchored to the dollar, certainly guarantee less volatility than traditional digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.