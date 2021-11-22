Is it worth buying Xbox Series S with Black Friday discounts?

How much does Xbox Series S cost for Black Friday? The next-gen console from Microsoft is on sale at major retailers at 279.90 euros, this is the current price on Amazon and other retailers such as GameStop, Gamelife and Mediaworld. Is it worth considering the purchase or not?

As mentioned Xbox Series S costs 279.90 euros on Amazon, a lower price than the price list normally set at 299.99 euros. The discount will clearly entice a large number of consumers and here is the question already posed in the title: is it worth buying the Xbox Series S or not? The right answer is it depends.

Xbox Series S is not a console designed for early adopters and hardcore gamers, the differences between Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are already known and concern the CPU, GPU and the amount of RAM available. in addition to the storage space on SSD (1TB on Xbox Series X, 512 GB on Xbox Series S, in both cases only nominal) and to the different resolution target: if Xbox Series X nimbly targets 4K and 60 fps (up to 120 fps), the younger sister can play games in maximum 2K with one target resolution of 1440p 60fps (up to 120fps). At the software level there are no differences and even Xbox Series S supports DirectX Ray-Tracing, Smart Delivery, Xbox Velocity Architecture, Variable Rate Shading, Spatial Audio and framerate up to 120fp.

The total absence of the Blu-Ray player should be noted, this means that Xbox Series S cannot read games or films in physical format but only digitally, it is no coincidence that it seems to be the perfect console to start discovering the Xbox Game Pass catalog and have fun with free to play games such as Rocket League, Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite and APEX Legends just to name a few.

The Xbox Series S commercial with Khaby Lame points precisely in this direction and underlines how the console is suitable for young people, families and in general for those players who do not aim to play on the most performing system ever. This obviously does not mean that the Xbox Series S is not a valid console, indeed, sales are constantly increasing and consumers appreciate the platform, so it all depends on your needs. Do not forget of course the possibility of use Series S as a media center and access the apps of Netflix, Disney Plus, DAZN, Amazon Prime Video and many other video on demand platforms.

Do you want an additional purchase incentive? For Black Friday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on offer at one euro for one month, a simply unmissable promotion to start discovering the Microsoft service.