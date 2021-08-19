Is it worth investing in Cardano today?

It’s a promising project with a fair share of risks.

Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency that quickly gained ground following its launch on September 27, 2017. Since then, Cardano returned an astonishing 7,080% to investors, far exceeding Bitcoin’s (BTC) 910% gain over the same period. This upside allowed a They aim to reach the third position among the most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a market value of over $ 68 billion.

But Cardano is not without controversy. Indeed, the idea behind Cardano polarized members of the cryptocurrency community. So the question that arises today is: Is it worth investing in Cardano now? This is the analysis of one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies of the moment.

The visionary token

Tokens’ADA‘di Cardano are named after Augusta’ Ada ‘King, a 19th-century British countess known for her work on a theoretical computing engine. She is widely regarded as the first computer programmer.

The token was launched under the supervision of Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH). Hoskinson split from fellow co-founder Vitalik Buterin after the latter wanted Ethereum to remain a non-profit project. Hoskinson, however, wanted to accept business plans to advance Ethereum. Thus Cardano was born and remains under development by the Cardano Foundation for profit.

Cardano is the first cryptocurrency based on a proof-of-stake (PoS) network instead of proof-of-work (PoW). In PoW networks such as Bitcoin, miners are responsible for validating transactions on the blockchain public ledger by solving complex algorithmic puzzles via graphics processing units (GPUs). However, the difficulty of mining increases exponentially over time, so miners have to purchase more advanced GPUs over time, consuming more electricity.

Anyone with multicore central processing units (CPUs) could mine Bitcoin at around 50 per block in the early days (which is worth around $ 2 million today). Now, however, you’d need a 2.2 billion times more powerful processor to keep up with the difficulty of mining. All of this has serious environmental implications. A Bitcoin transaction currently uses the same power as approximately 1.2 million Visa transactions. By the end of the century, Bitcoin’s energy consumption could exceed global energy production.

This shouldn’t be a problem with Cardano’s PoS system. In this setup, those who own the token, known as stakeholders, validate transactions rather than miners. Large stakeholders can earn an ‘interest’ of 6.59% annually by managing a pool of holdings. Those with smaller stakes can also delegate their Cardano tokens to a stake pool, earning roughly the same gross return before a 3.91% commission. But keep in mind that there are 32.9 billion Cardano tokens in circulation out of a total of 45 billion. So the inflation-adjusted yield is less, less than 2%.

Investors can earn both passive income from staking and capital gains from price appreciation. At the same time, the grid probably uses the same power as a city of a few thousand people than Bitcoin, which consumes the equivalent of Chile’s entire energy supply.

The token is becoming more and more innovative. Last year, the Cardano Foundation launched token sharding, which allows partitioning of the network into local nodes (stakeholders). This enables faster processing times of 1,000 transactions per second per node (or 1 million transactions per second for the entire network). By the end of the year, Hoskinson plans to integrate smart contract functionality, allowing Cardano to match Ethereum’s utility.

The unstable reality

A PoS network creates problems at the same time it solves them. The setup grants cryptocurrencies ‘whales’ (high net worth investors) a disproportionate amount of power in the blockchain. A whale cannot disrupt a PoW network unless it also controls 51% of the blockchain’s computing power to perform a ‘hash attack’. However, the same whale could easily launch an ‘attack vector’ against a PoS network simply by checking 51% of the pending supply. So far, Cardano has not succumbed to consolidation. More than 2,656 mining pools control 71% of its total supply.

Cardano’s biggest problem is that he faces a lack of adoption. Right now, it’s mainly start-ups that use the technology, although it has some notable partners like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Wolfram Alpha (an engine that solves complex math problems, especially popular in college). Nor has it been able to attract much attention from governments, aside from small countries like Georgia.

With its strong market capitalization, investors are clearly considering implementing smart contracts that lead to greater network adoption. Sure, it might be possible. But until that happens, I would evaluate Cardano as only suitable for speculative investors.

Cardano Real Time Chart (ADA)

100% upside is expected for Cardano

Cardano has seen a strong rally in the past few days. It has even replaced Binance Coin as the third largest cryptocurrency by capitalization. If your current momentum is anything to build on, Cardano has the potential to earn over 100% in the short term.

In the short term, the big factor that could make Cardano grow is enabling smart contract capabilities on its core network. This is expected to happen in September, and interest around has seen Cardano grow over 30% in just a few days.

The excitement of this event is driven by the fact that it will put Cardano in a good position to compete with Ethereum. It will be able to tackle Ethereum in everything from DeFi to virtually any other decentralized application.

Cardano’s other features also put it in pole position to take on Ethereum and give it a run for the money. For starters, Cardano doesn’t have the scalability issues that Ethereum has been grappling with for years. This explains Ouroboros, which is Cardano’s peer-reviewed proof-of-stake algorithm designed to handle over 200 on-chain transactions. It also has off-chain solutions that can handle over 1000 transactions per second. All this without compromising security or decentralization.

Once smart contracts become a thing on Cardano and dApps start building on it, ADA’s value could easily grow 100% or more.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the opportunity to gain (or lose) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2.00. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on "buy", if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or "sell" if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing (see here 101Investing review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the 101Investing website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about 101Investing’s offer, visit the website https://www.101investing.com/it

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.