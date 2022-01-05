Is Italian work based on a true story?

A year after being betrayed by Steve (Edward Norton) and his crew, Charlie sets off with Mark Wahlberg on a mission to steal their money from Steve and avenge his betrayal. Along the way, Charlie recruits Stella (Charlize Theron), the daughter of his former mentor and former gang member together. Their mission ultimately culminates in a daring and intricate heist to get the money Steve stole from them.

Charlie and his crew use a combination of crazy driving tactics, diversions, crazy driving tactics and fantastic strategies to outwit Steve and the police, in one thrilling and truly unforgettable heist. The robbery at “The Italian Job” is so engaging, in fact, that it’s easy to assume it’s completely fictional, especially considering some of the awesome stunts that have been featured throughout.

However, there have been cases of theft similar to those depicted in the film, such as the one in Italy which involved traffic manipulation and break-in (via daily mail) and resulted in the theft of over £ 3 million (£ 4 million). dollars) in gold. In 2011, a group of at least 10 people stole heavy construction equipment and used an excavator to break through walls from the outside before using the bucket to pick up the safe and escape. When the police arrived, the cars had been used to block the roads.

While “The Italian Job” doesn’t appear to be based on a true story, it is apparently a well-inspired fiction.