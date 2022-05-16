Is Jason Momoa dating Eiza González, after his breakup with Lisa Bonet?

Everything seems to indicate that Jason Momoa has a new woman in his life, after his separation from Lisa Bonet. Recently, a source told ‘People’ that the 42-year-old actor has been dating Eiza Gonzalez after he and Bonet, 54, announced last January that they were separating.

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’, the insider told the outlet quoted above, “He’s pretty busy and he’s in a good place,” he added.

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez Getty Images

Furthermore, the insider, who is close to both the ‘Aquaman’ star and the 32-year-old actress, assured, “They are both busy with work, but have fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” Even Momoa was photographed at the presentation of the film “Ambulance”, in which the Mexican is the protagonist, but at no time did they pose together in the red carpet.

Jason Momoa ended his relationship with Lisa Bonet in January after 17 years together. For her part, Eiza González ended her short romance with the lacrosse player, Paul Rabilin December 2021, after a short period of six months.

Now, it is not the first time that Jason has been associated with a famous during this time. A few weeks ago, specifically at the Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 Awards party, Momoa was related to kate beckinsaleand at that time, the actor had to deny that he had a relationship with the British model and actress.

Jason Momoa explained that they were simply talking about England, where the actor had filmed the second installment of ‘Aquaman’, when she began to feel very cold and he left her his coat.

“Absolutely no, we are not together. She is very kind, I was being very kind, just being a gentleman, “the actor commented in an interview with ‘Extra’, adding that now she was not going to lend her coat to anyone.

After denying that there was anything with Kate Beckinsale, Momoa returned to be placed in the sights of the press for a new illusion. Although on this occasion, and for the moment, neither of them, neither the actor nor Eiza González have spoken about it.

The break between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, after almost a decade together, was surprising and came through a joint statement, “The love between us continues, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be. Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life… teaching our children what is possible. Live the prayer. May love prevail J&L.”

They married in November 2007 and share a daughter, Lola Lolani14 years old, and a son, Nakoa-Wolfof 13.

A source told ‘People’ that the former couple “want to explore other things” after the breakup and they still care “deeply about each other,” adding, “They’ve been doing things separately for quite some time.”

Since then, Momoa continues to show his support for his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitzfor example, at the premiere of the movie ‘The Batman’, and he is still friends with his father, Lenny Kravitz.

