Is Javier Aguirre a good coach and Funes Mori a leader? Maxi replied

scratched not having a good time and Maxi Meza gave its face, attended fans through the program of RG 690 with Willie Gonzalezand in his responses it was striking that he did not label Rogelio Funes Mori as a team leader.

And it is that in one of the calls, Mrs. Lozano pointed out that Nico Sánchez was a leader, but he’s gone; so she asked him ‘now, Which of the teammates was the team leader?’.

“Celso (Ortiz) for his experience at the club, César (Montes) even though he is very young, Stefan Medina, Héctor Moreno“He replied; about Funes Mori, who has not ended up becoming an idol despite being the top scorer in the history of Monterrey, he also spoke.

“I know that it affects you (criticism), because it is inevitable that criticism does not affect you, even if you do not read it, it reaches you; it affects you and I have it as a partner, they are not open,” he said, referring to the criticism of the Twin , who was yelled at that even if he scores 200 goals, people won’t want him.

Is Javier Aguirre a good coach?

Maxi continued with his sincerity, and although he could have given a lot of praise to the Basque, because with him his performance rose; the Argentine struggled to answer.

“Yes, yes (he’s a good coach), let’s see his idea of ​​the game, that operation, as I told you, we know that at some point in the game we find him and we generate situations; we haven’t had a game that we didn’t find two or three clear for game, that leads you to function, try to believe, there are things to improve”.

“To tell you that it is bad technical, no; we have to convince ourselves by party that we are going to generate three or four clear”, said Maxi.

Even so, Meza assures that they will fight as a team to get Rayados forward, since they have all experienced something similar with other helmsmen.

“We have also had this situation with other technicians and we are all together so that the blow does not hurt so much, try to get out, improve; we have had meetings with Javier, always with the aim of being all together, one does not train to be in this moment, to have a bad time,” he said.

