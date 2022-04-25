Is Jennifer Aniston pregnant? (PHOTOS) | ENTERTAINMENT

Since it became known that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married, various North American media speculated about a possible pregnancy of Jennifer Aniston, after her last public appearance.

Ok magazine! assured on its cover that the beautiful actress, 45, is finally pregnant for the first time. The publication points out in its pages that the sexy blonde and her fiancé Justin Theroux are so happy with the news that they have even confirmed that Jennifer is three months pregnant.

Apparently, Aniston managed to get pregnant thanks to an in vitro fertilization treatment, so the actress wants to wait for the months of risk to pass, to make the information official. A close friend of the protagonist of ‘My Girlfriend Polly’ specified that Jennifer Aniston has been planning to become a mother for a long time, so they believe that her latest statements, in which she says that a child does not define a woman, they are simply a smoke screen to hide their true status.

“Jennifer knew that the older she was, the more difficult it would be to get pregnant, so she had some of her eggs frozen and when she discovered that the in vitro treatment, which she underwent, worked, she broke down in tears, because at last she will be a mother”, declared the relative.

So far Jennifer Aniston has not confirmed the pregnancy, which began to gain strength after a public appearance by the actress, who wore a silver dress that revealed a mysterious belly.