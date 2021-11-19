News

Is Jennifer Aniston Writing an Autobiography? The actress clarifies

Jennifer Aniston, during a recent interview, answered a question related to the alleged autobiography that the actress has been writing for years now.

Jennifer Aniston, during a recent interview, he decided to clarify the rumor that has been circulating for months that the Friends star is writing an autobiography, whose publication is now imminent.

Friends – The Reunion: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and the cast in a photo of the special

The 52-year-old actress responded to the claim circulating online during an interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto about her virtual promotional tour that Aniston is running in order to advertise the second season of The Morning Show.

I heard you’re working on an autobiography. How is it going? “asked Rosanna, to which Jennifer replied:”I’m working on what? An autobiography? No it is not true; I mean, I’ve been keeping a diary for a long time, but no one will ever read it“.

On The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston plays a presenter on a morning show and was asked if she ever wanted to host a TV show. “I love it. Are you joking? First of all, I had a blast when I replaced Ellen last year. Never say never. It won’t be my future for now but I love that environment“, concluded the star.


