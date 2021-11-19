Is Jennifer Aniston Writing an Autobiography? The actress clarifies

Jennifer Aniston, during a recent interview, answered a question related to the alleged autobiography that the actress has been writing for years now.

The 52-year-old actress responded to the claim circulating online during an interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto about her virtual promotional tour that Aniston is running in order to advertise the second season of The Morning Show.

“I heard you’re working on an autobiography. How is it going? “asked Rosanna, to which Jennifer replied:”I’m working on what? An autobiography? No it is not true; I mean, I’ve been keeping a diary for a long time, but no one will ever read it“.

On The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston plays a presenter on a morning show and was asked if she ever wanted to host a TV show. “I love it. Are you joking? First of all, I had a blast when I replaced Ellen last year. Never say never. It won’t be my future for now but I love that environment“, concluded the star.