Is Jennifer Lopez in trouble with Shakira over her Super Bowl halftime show?

Chen the NFL he told Jennifer Lopez who would lead the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time in his career, his reaction was not what most expected. There was a distinct sense of disappointment coming from her, but one that was misunderstood by many of the fans of Shakira.

But J-Lo’s problem was definitely not against the Colombian superstar, because he has nothing but respect and admiration for her. The Super Bowl halftime show is a time-limited performance that also happens to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any artist to make a statement. Eminem took a knee at the most recent halftime show to protest police brutality.

Jennifer Lopez he also wanted to make a political statement and felt there was not much room to do so. The NFL He opposes any kind of political statement from these artists, but many of them end up doing what they want. Then, Jennifer Lopez never had a problem with Shakira.

In fact, they both had problems with the NFL from the beginning because they had incredible pressure to split their acting time in half. Both are consummate professionals and two of the biggest music stars on the planet. His performance will be remembered as one of the most impressive and best executed in Super Bowl history.

How does Jennifer Lopez express her frustration with the NFL?

Now that we’ve established that Jennifer Lopez’s problem isn’t with Shakira, let’s talk about how Jennifer Lopez he’s responding to poor NFL decision-making. The Tribeca Film Festival is taking place right now in New York. It started last Wednesday and will continue until June 19.

Jennifer Lopez just presented ‘half-time‘, his new Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary about that famous Super Bowl Halftime Show. All she wants is to raise awareness against those NFL executives who put her through hell to deliver one of the best performances of her career. But to be clear again, Shakira and J-Lo are not in any kind of feud. That is just a myth.