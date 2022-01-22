Is Johnny Depp really an overrated actor?

Brian Cox, gigantic actor back in the limelight thanks to Succession, shot zero up Johnny Depp in his memoir In Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. In essence, the actor in speaking of the rejected offer to be part of Pirates of the Caribbean in the role of the Governor, later entrusted to Jonathan Pryce, said that Johnny Depp’s career was inflated by the success of Edward Scissorhands, too easy a role: “With hands like that and a trick like that, you don’t have to do anything. Let’s face it!” And from that moment on, a career in which “he has done even less”.

Johnny Depp in “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

But is it really so? Is it possible that we have lived the last 30 years, clouded by a fascination, stunned by a living of income on increasingly easier roles? If we let the accolades of his filmography speak, the answer is “probably yes”. So many roles, so many great films acclaimed by the public and which have bought up at the box office, but very few nominations that count and even fewer awards. For the Oscars, Johnny Depp is impalpable: only three nominations in 2004, 2005 and 2008 for The curse of the first moon, Neverland – A dream for life And Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street. For this musical, he manages to take home the only real prize that matters, the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film at the 2008 Golden Globes. Again, someone like Brian Cox could say he could have done it. very well without looking and with his hands tied behind his back.

Johnny Depp and Al Pacino in “Donnie Brasco” (1997)

The best of Johnny Depp’s career is expressed between the mid-nineties and the early 2000s with roles that have helped to create a very strong bond with the public: Happy birthday Mr. Grape, And Wood, Don Juan de Marco – Master of Love. The True Story of Joe Pistone in Donnie Brasco, next to a sacred monster like Al Pacino, gives him the investiture as a star of gangster movies which is sublimated a few years later in another true story, that of George Jung in Blow by Ted Demme, and in a sentence that today is the most abused in social captions: “May you always have the wind behind you, may the sun shine in your face and may the wind of fate take you up high to dance with the stars”.

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998)

In the middle, between Donnie Brasco and Blow, a film not recently: Fear and delirium in Las Vegas – the best in the opinion of the writer, where there is a perfect match between actor and character. This I thought with greater conviction as a young university student. By adulthood, I am aware that Terry Gilliam has written and directed far more interesting films – The Ninth Gate, Before Night Falls, Chocolat and From Hell – The true story of Jack the Ripper. All films for which we were proud to show the Blockbuster card to friends and family.

“Transcendence” (2014)

Each character in the films mentioned has contributed to reinforcing the image of cinema as “beautiful and cursed”, an image that has never been able to shake off, until it turns out extremely pathetic in rehearsals such as Public Enemy, The Tourist, Dark Shadows up to those of the last decade, absolutely unwatchable and to which it is really hard to keep up – from Transcendence up to the most recent Waiting for Barbarians. What is still missing, which perhaps will be missing forever, is the role of maturation, the one that defines a new existence and brings an actor to finally come to terms in the relationship with the passing of time, on and off the set. Extreme serenity would be needed. Someone like Johnny Depp is not made for serenity. Johnny Depp lived on blazes, has his very personal portrait of Dorian Gray kept in the attic. One like him is simply destined to be mirrored in his demons for eternity. Maybe Brian Cox is right.