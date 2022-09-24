Is JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend Avery Cyrus related to Miley Cyrus?

dance moms Alum Jojo Siwa’s love life has been in the headlines since the 19-year-old came out as gay in January 2021. Profile relationships over the past year.

Recently, Siwa announced a new romance with influencer Avery Cyrus. But does her surname mean she’s related to a more famous Cyrus?

Who is Jojo Siwa? Her “Dance Moms” breakout, sexual orientation and recent breakup

Siwa shot to fame after appearing on the fourth season of Lifetime’s hit reality series, dance moms. She released her singles “Boomerang” and “I Can Make U Dance”. After leaving the show midway through its sixth season, Siwa signed a consumer contract with Nickelodeon, which led to her appearances in the film. Let go! and the show Shorty Lip Sync Battle with Nick Canon.

In the following years, Siwa embarked on her first major concert tour in 2019: DREAM The Tour. She was to visit a mix of theaters, outdoor amphitheaters, stadiums and indoor arenas in 52 cities across the United States and Canada. Impressive, she was included on Time‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world as of September 2020.

Today, Siwa has over 10 million subscribers with over 2.4 billion views on YouTube and over 11 million followers on Instagram. She regularly uploads “vlogs” of her daily life to YouTube and TikTok.

A milestone for Siwa occurred in the winter of 2021 when Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community on social media. When asked by a fan what her label was, Siwa explained that she didn’t label her sexuality because she “didn’t really know that answer” at the time. However, she has since said that the label she most identifies with is pansexual.

The internet was quick to rally around the singer-dancer after she announced she was dating longtime friend Kylie Prew. Siwa and Prew continued dating until June 2022 when they confirmed they had called it quits.

Since coming out as gay, Siwa has made history. She participated in season 30 of Dancing with the stars, where she and partner Jenna Johnson marked the show’s first-ever gay couple. On September 9, 2022, Siwa also received the Gamechanger Award from GLSEN for her anti-bullying advocacy efforts.

Jojo Siwa Confirms Relationship With Avery Cyrus; is the influencer related to singer Miley Cyrus?

Recently, Siwa went TikTok official with her new venture: influencer Avery Cyrus. She shared a video on the social media platform on September 14 with the caption “Happiest girl” via Page Six.

The new couple first sparked rumors of a potential in August and have only now confirmed them. On TikTok, Siwa gave fans a glimpse of their relationship, showing her and Cyrus taking photos in a photo booth that turns portraits into sketches. After smiling at the camera for the first photo, the couple pursed their lips.

But while fans expressed support for Siwa and her new relationship, some had serious questions about Cyrus — namely, her supposed relationship with Grammy Award-winning artist Miley Cyrus.

His girlfriend’s last name has led some to speculate that Avery is related to the “Wrecking Ball” singer. But it turns out that’s not the case; Cyrus isn’t even his real last name.

According to People, the TikTok star’s legal last name is Blanchard. Although not related to Miley, Avery admitted to being a fan. In a TikTok uploaded in May, Cyrus listed five people she had crushes on, among which the “Plastic Hearts” singer was No. 5.

Jojo Siwa’s Latest TV and Film Projects

In 2021, Siwa starred in her first feature film, The J team. That same year, she returned to the sphere of reality TV with Siwa’s dance pop revolution, in which she and her mother formed the girl group XOMG POP! The team would continue to compete in Season 17 of America has talent.

She also made an appearance on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she played the character of Madison.

In May, Siwa announced her upcoming docuseries on Facebook Watch called JoJo Goes. The new series would focus on Siwa as she teams up with famous friends to try new off-stage activities she has yet to experience in a series of “crazy and fun adventures,” per Billboard.

