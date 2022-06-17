Is Jon Snow back?: HBO would be preparing a sequel to “Game Of Thrones” starring Kit Harington

A few weeks after the premiere of “The House of the Dragon” (“House of the Dragon”), a series that would focus on the origin of the Targaryen House and that would be located two hundred years after the events of “Game Of Thrones”, the news of a new spin-off surprised fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO would be working on a sequel to the popular fiction that would star, nothing more and nothing less, than Kit Harington, who would reprise his iconic role as Jon Snow.

At the end of “Game Of Thrones”, Harington’s character killed Daenarys (Emilia Clarke), after realizing that she was losing her sanity and becoming a dictator. Product of this, he was exiled and ended up marching with several savages to the territories that were beyond the wall.

If the ambitious project materializes, not only Jon Snow could be part of it, but also several other characters who survived the outcome of the series based on the books by George RR Martin, such as the sisters Arya and Sansa Stark, played by Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, respectively.