Is Juice WRLD Coming To Fortnite? Rapper’s Manager And In-Game Teasers Convince Fans

Fortnite has brought several musicians to the battle royale as part of its ICON Series lineup, and it looks like rapper Juice WRLD is next. Here’s everything we know about the potential Juice WRLD collab.

Beginning with Marshmello in 2019, Fortnite has since brought Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars into the game. No doubt more celebrity crossovers are in the works, and it looks like the late rapper Juice WRLD could be the next.

There are a ton of signs pointing to Juice WRLD’s arrival, so here’s everything we know about a Fortnite x Juice WRLD crossover.

Juice WRLD Fortnite collaboration revealed

There’s no official confirmation that Juice WRLD will appear in Fortnite, but speculation began to swirl when Juice’s manager Peter Jideonwo said he was trying to make a collaboration happen.

In an Instagram Live in March 2022, Jideonwo said, “We definitely need Juice WRLD on Fortnite. We have done our best and it is also a work in progress. In fact, we have a meeting.

Then, in another Instagram Live in June 2022, Jideonwo was again asked about collaborating with Fortnite, and this time said, “I can’t say anything because I’m going to be in trouble with Fortnite.

To add more fuel to the fire, Lil Bibby, another of Juice’s managers, retweeted the Fortnite Season 3 announcement, but the retweet has since been taken down.

There are even in-game teasers pointing to a Juice WRLD collaboration. The description under the We’re Vibin’ Now loading screen in the Battle Pass reads: “The party never ends. It’s the name of an upcoming Juice WRLD album.

Additionally, players can earn the milestone “Ar-med And Dangerous” in Chapter 3 Season 3, which is the title of a Juice WRLD song released in 2018.

While Epic Games hasn’t commented on a potential Juice WRLD x Fortnite crossover, Juice’s manager is trying to make it happen and the in-game easter eggs certainly make it likely.

While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed or denied a collaboration with Juice WRLD, Fortnite Season 3 Easter Eggs are becoming more likely to arrive this season.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is set to end on September 17th, so the developers still have a few months left for this to happen before Season 4. But we don’t know how long these collaborations will take to develop so we can see potential Juice WRLD collab later in 2022, possibly 2023.

Image Credit: Epic Games / Lexiou WesCudi via Wikimedia Commons