Is Justin Bieber already a dad? The singer surprises by sharing PHOTOS with a baby in his arms

Some days ago, The singer’s wife had to be rushed to the hospital for a supposed heart attack, but some tender photos of Justin Biebermake fans draw their own conclusions.

Despite being one of the greatest figures in the music industry, the reputation of the interpreter of “Baby” He has come out to overshadow his fame and long career, since his rebellion has placed him in the eye of the hurricane.

And it is that before he formalized his relationship with Hayley Baldwin modelhis long love history and the toxic relationship he had with Selena Gomez marred the happiness of the couple.

But in 2018, the couple decided to walk down the aisle, and despite carrying the ghost of the former Disney girl, They have moved on, positioning themselves as one of the most popular marriages on the networks.

However, many fans have wondered about the arrival of the heir of both parties, since everyone expects to see the singer and the model as parents, and it seems that this is already a reality.

The couple have been married for four years. Photo: IG/justinbieber

And it is that through his official Instagram account, the singer has opened the possibility that she and his wife already welcomed their first child together.

The stage star shared a series of images where he shows his most paternal side while holding a baby in his arms, so they thought it was his own son.

To the bad luck of his followers, it was all a misunderstanding, since the baby is the son of Justin’s friends, Jason and Lauren Kennedy, and apparently the star is going to be the godfather.

Fans expected it to be the couple’s first child. Photo: IG/justinbieber

Why did Hayley Bieber go to the hospital?

Once the images were posted on the singer’s social network, the fans drew their own conclusions and assured that this was what the model’s trip to the hospital was about.

But it is about something much more serious, since with only 25 years of age, Kendall Jenner’s best friend she suffered a heart attack that put her between life and death and she explains it herself.

went through his YouTube channel where the star shared what is happening to her, since a heart failure led her to step on the operating room a few days ago, but she reassures her fans.

The singer was on the lookout for his wife’s condition. Photo: IG/justinbieber

And it is that in the words of the model, she was having breakfast with her husband, when she felt something strange in her right arm and immediately, half of her face was paralyzed, her fingers went numb and she could not formulate a word.

The celebrities immediately believed that it was a heart attack, so they immediately called an ambulance, and it was true, but not in large dimensions, so they had to operate.

“I feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to close it, that I will be able to get through this really scary situation and just live my life,” she said.

