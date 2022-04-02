Is Keanu Reeves engaged in marriage? Actor looks for diamond rings in LA

Keanu Reeves you might be ready to ask your sweetheart the big question.

The actor is fueling engagement rumors after spending the day in Los Angeles checking out wedding rings. The timing seems right: He and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant have been dating for four years.

The 57-year-old was seen shopping for rings in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photos of his partying were exclusively obtained by Daily Mail.

the star of John Wick he spent about 40 minutes total browsing the marriage tiles, which included diamonds, pearls, and aquamarines. This specific store features a wide variety of handmade rings, with several set with tourmaline, moonstone, opal, garnet, emerald, chrysoprase, tanzanite, and aquamarine gemstones.

The Matrix star wore a black jacket paired with a gray scarf and distressed blue denim jeans. She also put on a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Reeves was photographed at Irene Neuwirth on Melrose Place in the West Hollywood area, apparently looking for a diamond for his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The images are ahead of Alexandra’s 49th birthday.

The actor has been dating artist Alexandra since 2018. He became official with her in 2019.

Who is Alexandra, Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend?

Alexandra is a Los Angeles-based artist who explores language through colourful, contemporary and bold paintings.

The two are actually longtime friends and collaborators, having collaborated on some artistic endeavors before becoming romantically involved. She and Keanu met over dinner in 2009, and while the pair hit it off right away, their connection wasn’t romantic at first.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spent a decade working on artistic collaborations before their relationship turned romantic.

The two found a muse in each other after their first meeting, leading to the adult picture book Ode to Happiness, their first collaboration together. Keanu wrote poetry for the bestselling book, and Alexandra supplemented her writing with illustrations.

The poet-artist duo reunited for a second book, with Alexandra taking photos of Keanu while he was working on the set of John Wick. The two published Shadows in 2016, which featured Alexandra’s silhouette images alongside Keanu’s poetry.

The two have since founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books in 2017, focusing on “unusual collaborations.” The couple have appeared together at numerous art galleries and book signings. In 2016, the two posed for Vogue Spain before traveling to Germany to work together.

In 2018, their relationship became more intimate, but it was not until 2019 that the couple decided to go public with their relationship. They made their first public appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

This would be the first marriage for the fan-favorite actor. If things don’t work out, there’s a whole list of celebrities who would love to date the actor.