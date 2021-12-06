Is Keanu Reeves real or remade in computer graphics? Many ask themselves – Nerd4.life

News

Is Keanu Reeves real or remade in computer graphics? Many ask themselves

The Keanu Reeves of the teaser of Matrix, the awakening is the real actor? Or has it been redone in computer graphics? This is a question that many are asking themselves after watching the video which, however short, has aroused a certain sensation.

In the video we see Keanu Reeves looking into the camera to ask the question: “How do we know what is real?” (Transl. How can we know what is real?) Just the question posed by the actor has sparked several debate, with many who consider it a way to suggest the fact that the one seen in the video is a 3D model, made with the Unreal Engine 5, and not the real Keanu Reeves. Let’s review the video:

Epic Games, the software house of Unreal Engine 5, has not revealed details on the contents of what is presented as an experience and not as a real game. The only source of information is Keanu Reeves. It is therefore no wonder that various internet theorists are focusing on him.

Even two dedicated hashtags were born to side with the theory that you prefer: #TeamReal and #TeamCGI. Currently it seems that he is losing the #TeamReal. Some even joke that Reeves is Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand, with others in tow pointing out how this Reeves model is better.

Honestly, it is difficult to answer the question. Actually, if it were a CGI model, why not say so? The most obvious answer is because we are looking for the surprise effect for the actual experience. So the answer, in any case, will come with the same.


