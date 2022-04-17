Is Kendall Jenner richer than Devin Booker? His salary revealed!

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are calmly becoming a reference couple in the United States, both in the world of sport and in Hollywood. He is a rich and talented basketball player, she is the highest paid model on the planet, but who brings home the most money?

In France, and in Europe more generally, it is not uncommon to hear certain detractors say that athletes, and in particular footballers, receive far too much money. It is true that the average salary in the French championship is much higher than the average Frenchman’s salary, and inevitably in such a crisis, this difference may seem absurd.

But across the Atlantic the gap is even more incredible, since the biggest names are even better paid. They don’t just represent a franchise, but also a city, a state, a community, and all its hats lead to XXL contracts worth more than $200 million. This is what Devin Booker should claim in the summer of 2024, when he will be a free agent…

Kendall Jenner remains the richest model in the world!

But for the moment, even though he is a candidate for the title of MVP and the best player on the best team, he receives “only” 30 million per year on average, which is almost little considering his talent. The question can therefore be asked: who of him or his girlfriend Kendall Jenner brings home the most money? The salary of the model has just been revealed, and as much to say that they are not to be pitied. The website Yahoo! makes the revelations:

For reality TV centered around the Kardashian family, all of the sisters earn similar salaries. According to estimates, they would have all earned around 4.5 million dollars per season. They also just launched a new show, with at least 100 million equally shared between the girls. In 2022, it is estimated that she would have around $45 million in her bank account.

Kendall Jenner is a reality TV reference, the highest paid model on the planet, and yet she has “only” 45 million dollars… We are a long way from the 5-year contract and 160 million signed by her companion with the Phoenix Suns, and we are even further from the extension that he should soon receive from his franchise. In any case, we know who had to book their last candlelit dinner…

Kendall Jenner knows success, she is clearly not to be pitied financially, but the difference in salary between her and Devin Booker is mind-blowing. The rear of the Suns is slowly but surely approaching the 100 million dollar gain.