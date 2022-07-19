Is Khloe Kardashian in a relationship? Former partners include Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Khloe Kardashian has been in a lot of PR during her time in the spotlight. More recently, rumors swirled that she was linked to an anonymous private equity investor she met through her sister Kim Kardashian, but she hasn’t confirmed that or any other current relationship for the moment.

Kardashian’s first public relationship was in 2008 with Rashad McCants, but the two broke up in 2009. In 2009, she had a brief relationship with Derrick Ward and then began dating Lamar Odom. The two got married about a month after they met. Kardashian and Odom separated in 2013, but the divorce was put on hold in October 2015 after an overdose. In May 2016, she again filed for divorce and the two officially divorced in December.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON: BACK ON THEIR COMPLICATED ROMANCE BEFORE THE BIRTH OF THE SECOND BABY

Kardashian was also linked to Matt Kemp, French Montana, Rick Fox, James Harden, and Odell Beckham Jr. In 2016, she began dating Tristan Thompson on and off until January 2022.

Have Khloé and French separated?

Khloe Kardashian dated rapper French Montana from 2013 to 2014. They separated for good in December 2014.

Does Khloe Kardashian have another child with Tristan?

News broke in July 2022 that Khloe Kardashian had another child with Tristan Thompson. The former couple already have one child together, a daughter named True Thompson who was born in 2018. At the time, Thompson had another child, Prince Thompson, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Prince was born the same year he started dating sister Kardashian.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN STOPS LOVE RUMORS: “SEE” NO ONE

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been rocky, to say the least. They’ve been back in motion since they first met, and Thompson has been caught cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship. In December 2021, after the couple had roughly gotten back together, news reached Kardashian and the rest of the public that a woman named Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson after having an affair in March of that year that left to her pregnancy. Nichols gave birth to Theo Thompson and Tristan confirmed to be the father. He issued a public apology to everyone he hurt, most notably Khloe.

This scandal wasn’t the complete end of the story, as in July 2022, shocking news surfaced that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting baby number two via surrogate. According to the announcement, the baby was conceived in November before Khloe knew about the lawsuit and before the two separated.

Why is Khloé Kardashian famous?

Khloe Kardashian was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and reality TV is where she and her family really struck gold. She participated in the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” from 2007 to 2021. The show ran for 20 seasons before its end. During this time, she also appeared on some of her own spin-off shows like “Khloe and Lamar”, “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons” and “Kocktails with Khloe”. She also hosted “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

In 2016 she launched her own clothing line “Good American” and in 2022 the first season of her family’s new reality show “The Kardashians” was released on Hulu. A second season comes out at the end of the year.