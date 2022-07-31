ads

Many reality TV personalities use their influence to land deals with brands. However, a few also use their platform for advocacy work. Kim Kardashian is a prime example. The Kardashian star expressed a desire to make a difference, by advocating for criminal justice reform and pursuing a career in law. So now that she’s passed the bar exam, is Kim Kardashian a lawyer?

Kim Kardashian is heavily involved in criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian in “Today” on June 21, 2022 | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Kardashian’s passion for criminal justice reform is nothing new. It’s been several years since the reality TV star and mom of four expressed her frustration with a system she thinks is broken. Kardashian began speaking out on social media about those incarcerated who she felt had not been treated fairly.

One of the first people she helped was Alice Johnson, a nonviolent offender sentenced to life in prison. According to The Hill, Kardashian advocated for Johnson and met with then-President Trump to push for the woman’s release from prison.

Johnson was eventually released and Kardashian was on hand to greet her. The Skims mogul admitted the moment was a turning point in her life and she has continued to get involved in helping others behind bars.

According to Oxygen, some of the people Kardashian has directly helped include Momolu Stewart, Jeffrey Stringer, and Matthew Charles.

In 2019, Kardashian announced her decision to pursue a career as a lawyer so she could continue her efforts to improve America’s criminal justice system.

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer now?

The road to becoming a lawyer hasn’t been entirely easy for Kardashian. Since 2019, she had taken the California Baby Bar Exam four times, failing the first three times. She finally succeeded at the end of 2021.

However, Kim Kardashian is not yet a lawyer. The baby bar is just one path California residents can take to become lawyers. According to Pajiba, although law school is the traditional route, those who don’t want to go to law school can complete a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm or judge and skip the baby. bar after their first year of study.

To become a practicing attorney, Kardashian must pass the California bar exam, which Pajiba says is considered one of the toughest in the country. The reality TV star has expressed a desire to take this exam in 2022.

The star father influenced his desire to become a lawyer

“Looking in the mirror, I’m so proud of the woman looking back in the reflection today,” Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram when she announced she had passed the baby bar. “For anyone unfamiliar with my law school journey, please know that it was not easy or entrusted to me. »

She added, “I know my dad would be so proud, and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. »

Kim Kardashian’s father, the late Robert Kardashian, was a respected lawyer. He is best known for his role in defending OJ Simpson in the former NFL star’s murder trial. The father-of-four died in 2003 aged 59 after a battle with cancer. But to this day, the Kardashian kids talk about her positive influence in their lives.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Had No Idea Jimmy Fallon Was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member

ads